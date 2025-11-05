Atmosphere Core Expands Indian Portfolio with Four New Destinations

ARYAVILLE By Atmosphere Jaipur will offer a contemporary luxury escape overlooking Jaipur’s vibrant skyline and the majestic Aravalli hills. Atmosphere Jaisalmer will offer a desert haven with panoramic dune landscapes and the serene beauty of the Thar Desert. Atmosphere Kufri will offer a peaceful mountain retreat surrounded by breathtaking Himalayan vistas and cool alpine air. PRATYAKSH An Atmosphere Experience, Chandragiri is a boutique sanctuary immersed in Tibetan culture, framed by the Eastern Ghats and Jirang Monastery views.

Jaipur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Chandragiri in Odisha, and Kufri in Himachal Pradesh take Atmosphere Core’s pipeline to 16 In India

This announcement marks another milestone occasion as we move closer to our long-term vision of becoming one of the leading hospitality brands in India.” — Mr. Salil Panigrahi

MALE, MALDIVES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its corporate strategy focused on South Asia expansion, Atmosphere Core , one of the region’s most ambitious hospitality groups, has signed four new properties to its growing portfolio of hotels and resorts in India. Designed around experiential travel, MICE, and distinct city and leisure concepts, these new developments will introduce the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand to highly unique destinations across the country.Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, says “Alongside a decade of pioneering award-winning concepts across the Maldives, our team has been planning a strategic response to the growing middle class and economic prosperity witnessed in India today. Equipped with an established portfolio of distinct brands, we firmly believe our entry into India will not only appeal to, but supersede, the parameters of the growing domestic market and introduce relatively unknown landmark locations to a new breed of inbound international tourist.“This announcement marks another milestone occasion as we move closer to our long-term vision of becoming one of the leading hospitality brands in India. These four latest hotel management agreements take our India portfolio to 16 properties in just a two-year period. Additional sites are currently under review and multiple future prospects also identified, suggesting a very positive outlook for our mission in India”.ARYAVILLE By Atmosphere Jaipur will strengthen the brand’s presence in Rajasthan. Celebrated for regal heritage and majestic forts, the Pink City is a true symbol of hospitality. This resort will feature 244 keys, including cottages and one- and three-bedroom villas with private plunge pools, along with an artisan bakery, café, lounge, and a vibrant bar—all curated to cater to the most refined palates.Himalayan destinations are key to the company’s vision. Atmosphere Kufri will deliver an exceptional retreat with 158 deluxe rooms, suites, and presidential suites along with a cosy in-house bakery, an elegant lounge, and a stylish bar. With breathtaking mountain views, cool weather and timeless appeal, Kufri is a perfectly placed expansion into northern India’s beloved hill station region.PRATYAKSH An Atmosphere Experience Chandragiri, will be a boutique sanctuary in the Tibetan cultural town of Chandragiri, southern Odisha. Featuring 90 keys, including cottages, suites, luxury tents, and villas, the resort will offer panoramic views of the Eastern Ghats, the Jirang Buddhist Monastery, and lush greenery for a peaceful, immersive stay.Atmosphere Jaisalmer in Rajasthan will feature 70 cottages, suites, luxury tents, and villas with the finest in modern comfort. Guests will enjoy the serene ambience of the Thar Desert, from whispering winds to the melodic calls of peacocks. Versatile indoor venues, expansive lawns, and dedicated meeting spaces make Atmosphere Jaisalmer ideal for MICE, weddings, and social gatherings.Atmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.

