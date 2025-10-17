OZEN LIFE MAADHOO UNVEILS ENCHANTING WIND VILLA WITH JACUZZI & SLIDE IN THE MALDIVES

Slide straight from your villa into turquoise wonder—luxury just got more playful. The adventure-packed, luxury and affordable villas brings island living to the next level. Home away from home: Ultra-luxury villas for romantic getaway or mini family holidays. Architectural elegance meets untamed beauty. This is barefoot luxury, perfected.

MALE, MALDIVES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is delighted to announce the launch of its newest villa category, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide —adding a playful yet luxurious twist to holidays in the Maldives. Designed for fun-seeking travellers, this vibrant villa blends stunning ocean vistas with thrilling amenities for a truly memorable escape.Nestled at the island’s edge, the Wind Villa boasts an enviable sunrise position, featuring a spacious bedroom with high ceilings, a sophisticated outdoor lounge, and direct access to the crystal-clear lagoon. The addition of a waterslide and private Jacuzzi injects a sense of adventure and romance, making it perfect for small families and couples looking for both excitement and intimate relaxation.Guests can unwind on the plush outdoor deck, soak in the Jacuzzi beneath the Maldivian skies, or take an exhilarating slide straight into the stunning turquoise waters, all while soaking up the tranquil beauty of Maadhoo’s glimmering lagoons.“Imagining the children’s faces when they see for the first time the striking blue lagoon off the terrace and the bonus of sliding down direct from the deck into the warm calm waters below. What’s an even greater picture is for adults to not just enjoy the slide experience during the day, but to cuddle up under the sparkling Maldivian night sky spotting shooting stars immersed in a hot jacuzzi with bubbles all around – including in the flute glass!“We are thrilled to introduce the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, a fresh approach to luxury that merges private leisure with a sense of adventure. This new villa category reflects our dedication to crafting unforgettable experiences, particularly for families and those seeking a lively island retreat or that next level of romantic intimacy”, commented, Stéphane Laguette – Chief Commercial Officer – Atmosphere Core.The launch of the new villa category comes at the perfect time, with summer holidays just around the corner. Following recent upgrades, including the new pool additions to the Earth Villas, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues evolving its products and services in its aim to enhance guest experience.With its stylish design, sumptuous comforts, and playful touches, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide promises a stay that is both refreshing and exhilarating, offering the ideal balance of relaxation and adventure. Stay More & Pay Less with 20% savings when booking directly. These one-of-a-kind exclusive rates ensure a perfectly tailored Maldivian escape. Discover more at theozencollection.com

