VARStreet Launches Full French Language Enablement for VARs

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of B2B eCommerce and sales quoting software solutions for IT and office supplies resellers in North America, has introduced full French language enablement.This release enables value-added resellers to offer a comprehensive, localized experience for French-speaking customers, encompassing everything from browsing the storefront to checkout and post-purchase notifications.The new feature enables resellers to confidently reach bilingual markets while maintaining full control over which customers view French content. You can now choose between English and French.VARStreet’s update includes the following capabilities:Language flag at customer level in Back Office: VARs can now enable French as an available language option for selected customers from the back office.French Storefront Toggle: French-enabled contacts see an English or French switch on the storefront. Customers can browse, configure, and purchase in their preferred language.Localized Merchant Policy: Resellers can also add and manage a separate French version of merchant policies and Terms and Conditions directly within Store Setup to meet compliance and customer needs.Notification Templates in French Language: The Back Office now enables the creation of French templates for carts, orders, and status updates, ensuring consistent and professional communication.Third-Party Translation Widget: The platform supports an integrated translation widget that enables buyers to instantly translate storefront content from English to French. So you can add any widget, like Google Translate or any other.Post-Cart Notifications in French: After a cart is submitted, the system automatically sends the French version of the order acknowledgment and related notifications.Supporting VARs Across Bilingual MarketsShiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc., said, “Many of our VAR partners operate in bilingual regions such as Canada. This enhancement enables them to provide a seamless buying experience for both English- and French-speaking customers. Our goal is to make VARStreet the most adaptable and customer-focused platform in the B2B reseller market.”The feature was developed in direct response to reseller feedback and the growing demand for bilingual support in online selling and e-procurement. With this release, VARStreet reaffirms its commitment to flexibility and customer satisfaction.AvailabilityThe French language enablement is now available for all VARStreet customers. Resellers can enable it through the Back Office under Store Setup.For more details, contact VARStreet Support or visit www.varstreetinc.com

