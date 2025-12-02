VARStreet Introduces Multi-Country and Multi-Currency Selling for Global VARs

A new upgrade that lets resellers manage country-specific pricing, catalogs, and currencies from one unified platform.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of B2B eCommerce and sales automation solutions for IT and office supplies resellers in North America, has launched a major enhancement that supports resellers selling across regions. Many VARs operate in multiple countries and need a single setup that supports different currencies, pricing, and catalogs without maintaining separate accounts. The new update solves this need and brings complete flexibility for both VAR users and their customers.With the new BackOffice controls, resellers can define the countries they want to sell into and assign a currency to each country. Catalog data can also include country-specific cost and price information. This can then be linked to customers from different countries. A single customer can also be connected to multiple countries. This update improves the storefront flow for customers who buy across borders.After the customer signs in, they can simply select the country under which they want to purchase on the store, upon which the storefront updates instantly with correct currency symbols, product pricing, and all related details for that region. This gives international buyers a clear and consistent way to place orders across regions without confusion or delays.Sales teams get the same experience in the quoting process. When a VAR user creates a quote, they can select the customer's country, and the system automatically updates the catalog with pricing and currency set specific to that country. This helps sales teams avoid manual edits and ensures they always present the correct pricing for the region.Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc., said, “Many of our customers serve global accounts and need a simple way to manage transactions across different regions. This update gives them a single system that handles country and currency needs without extra effort.” He further added, “Our goal is to support VARs in every part of their selling process. With this release, VARs who work across multiple countries now have a reliable setup that keeps their operations consistent and clear for every customer.”The multi-country and multi-currency capability is now available for select VARStreet users. VARs can contact customer support to enable this feature in their account.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced eCommerce and sales quoting software for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. This business management software can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

