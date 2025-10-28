VARStreet Strengthens Platform Security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for Back-Office Users

The new 2FA rollout extends VARStreet’s security framework to back-office users, empowering resellers with greater control over business information.

The rollout of Two-Factor Authentication for back-office users is another important step in strengthening identity protection and enhancing overall platform security.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of integrated eCommerce, quoting, and business management software for IT and office supplies resellers , has introduced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all back-office users.This enhancement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting user data, reinforcing login security, and ensuring the integrity of every account on its platform.VARStreet has already implemented 2FA for end customers on its eCommerce storefronts to provide secure shopping and checkout experiences. With this latest rollout, the company is extending the same level of protection to its back-office users, helping prevent unauthorized access and ensuring that all business-critical information remains safe and confidential.Flexible Setup for Every UserBack-office users can enable 2FA through the ‘Users’ module in the VARStreet back office. The setup process is simple and offers flexibility in how users choose to authenticate their login:Using an authenticator app such as Microsoft Authenticator or Google Authenticator, where users scan a QR code to generate a time-based one-time password (OTP).Using email-based OTP, where the verification code is securely sent to the user’s registered email address.This approach allows users to select the method that works best for them while ensuring that access to sensitive business data is fully protected. At present, 2FA is available in optional mode to allow users time to become familiar with it.Starting December 1, 2025, Two-Factor Authentication will become mandatory for all back-office accounts, reinforcing uniform protection for all users.A Step Forward in Platform SecurityThe introduction of 2FA is part of VARStreet’s broader vision to create a safer digital environment for its customers. Strong authentication protocols help prevent credential theft, block unauthorized logins, and meet the growing demand for secure SaaS and eCommerce platforms By extending this security framework to the back office, VARStreet ensures that both customer-facing and internal operations meet the highest standards of data protection.“At VARStreet, we are dedicated to maintaining a secure and trusted platform for every user,” said Shiv Agarwal, Vice President of Sales at VARStreet Inc. “The rollout of Two-Factor Authentication for back-office users is another important step in strengthening identity protection and enhancing overall platform security. Our goal is to ensure that every customer, every reseller, and every employee can operate with complete confidence that their data is safe.”The company views this rollout as part of a long-term roadmap that focuses on continuous security improvements, compliance readiness, and transparency for all users.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. provides a comprehensive business management platform built for IT and office supplies value-added resellers (VARs). Its integrated solution includes eCommerce storefronts, advanced sales quoting software , CRM, and procurement automation, all connected to a network of major IT distributors.Trusted by hundreds of VARs across North America, VARStreet enables businesses to streamline processes, strengthen data security, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.