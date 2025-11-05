Prosperity Of Life Announces Annual 'Super Sunday' Training Event in Brisbane
Shane Krider and Myles sharing key business insights on stage at a past Super Sunday, inspiring attendees with leadership and growth strategies.
Shane and Rachel Krider presenting on stage at a previous Super Sunday event, inspiring attendees with business strategy and personal leadership insights.
Rachel and Shane Krider connecting with attendees at a past Prosperity Of Life event, fostering community and meaningful conversations.
Rachel Krider on stage at a 2016 Prosperity Of Life training event — a powerful flashback highlighting the evolution and growth of the community.
Super Sunday returns on 7 Dec 2025 at W Brisbane! A full day of business training, marketing strategy, recognition and community to launch a powerful 2026.
Running from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the full-day event brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, customers, and distributors from around the world for a transformative day of learning, recognition, and community connection. Super Sunday has become a flagship annual training day for Prosperity Of Life, equipping attendees with cutting-edge business strategies to drive success in the year ahead.
This year’s Super Sunday agenda will feature a dynamic mix of:
Marketing & Branding Workshops
Business Growth & Innovation Strategies
Global Expansion Leadership Sessions
Product Training and Implementation
Awards & Recognition Ceremony Celebrating 2025 Achievements
Super Sunday is known for its impact-driven training, high-calibre speakers, and a strong focus on personal and professional development. It serves not only as a capstone celebration of the year’s achievements but also as the launchpad for growth strategies entering the 2026 business year.
Following the full-day training, attendees will enjoy evening social gatherings and networking events throughout Brisbane. These informal meet-ups create space for deeper mastermind sessions, collaboration, and community connection between customers, distributors, and leadership teams.
“Super Sunday is one of our most valued annual traditions,” said Rachel Krider, Co-Founder of Prosperity Of Life. “It’s where we come together as a global community to reflect on the year’s breakthroughs, recognise excellence, and equip our members with strategies to accelerate success in the year ahead. The energy, community spirit, and transformation that take place in that room are truly unmatched.”
The choice of venue — the W Brisbane — reflects the premium, high-performance culture of Prosperity Of Life. Set on the iconic riverfront, the hotel provides a sophisticated setting for a day designed to inspire, elevate, and ignite momentum.
Registration details have been released and available at Prosperity Of Life website, with limited seating available due to venue capacity.
About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development, education, and entrepreneurial training company providing award-winning digital programs, live events, and high-level mentorship. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Prosperity Of Life is committed to empowering individuals to achieve greater levels of personal freedom, success, and leadership.
