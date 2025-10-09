Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Newest $50K Club Achiever: Sarah Hampel of Adelaide, Australia

Sarah Hampel, Prosperity Of Life $50K Club achiever, smiling outdoors in nature, representing lifestyle freedom and personal growth.

Sarah Hampel, Prosperity Of Life’s newest $50K Club achiever, embracing the freedom of designing life on her own terms — outdoors, inspired, and thriving.

Sarah Hampel traveling in Portugal on a Prosperity Of Life business trip, representing freedom, growth, and international community.

Sarah Hampel enjoying a Prosperity Of Life business trip in Portugal, reflecting the global opportunities and flexibility her entrepreneurial journey provides.

Sarah Hampel with her husband Damien and Prosperity Of Life co-founders Shane and Rachel Krider, highlighting connection, leadership, and global entrepreneurship.

Sarah Hampel pictured with her husband Damien, alongside Prosperity Of Life co-founders Shane and Rachel Krider, celebrating community, mentorship, and shared success.

Sarah Hampel with her husband Damien on a European beach, smiling and celebrating the lifestyle freedom achieved through Prosperity Of Life.

Sarah Hampel and her husband Damien celebrating success on a European beach, enjoying the freedom and lifestyle created through their Prosperity Of Life journey.

Sarah Hampel at her desk with laptop, confidently running her Prosperity Of Life business with ease and professionalism.

Sarah Hampel working at her desk with her computer, demonstrating how effortless and flexible building a Prosperity Of Life business can be from anywhere.

Prosperity Of Life celebrates Sarah Hampel of Adelaide as its newest $50K Club achiever, the 2nd in 30 days, to be honored at Brisbane’s awards Dec 7.

What stands out about Sarah’s journey isn’t just the milestone she’s achieved, but how quickly she’s done it”
— Rachel Krider
PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosperity Of Life, a global leader in personal development and online business education, proudly announces that Sarah Hampel, based in Adelaide, South Australia, has achieved the prestigious $50K Club status, making over USD $50,000 in profit within a single month.

This recognition makes Hampel the second new member in just the past 30 days to reach this milestone, underscoring the growing momentum within Prosperity Of Life’s thriving global community.

Hampel, who previously held senior corporate roles in Human Resources in both Australia and the United States, transitioned into entrepreneurship after building her own coaching and mentoring business. Drawn to Prosperity Of Life for its leadership, community, and personal development programs, she quickly accelerated her results. What’s most remarkable is how swiftly she achieved this level of recognition — reaching the $50K Club within just 22 months of joining the business.

“Joining Prosperity Of Life has completely transformed my vision for the future,” said Hampel. “I not only achieved my financial breakthrough but also found a supportive global community of leaders, mentors, and collaborators who inspire me every day. The personal development tools have been a game changer — not just for my business, but for my relationships, confidence, and overall quality of life.”

As part of her achievement, Sarah Hampel will be officially recognized at the Prosperity Of Life Annual Awards Ceremony, to be held in Brisbane, Australia on December 7, 2025. This event will bring together top leaders, distributors, and global entrepreneurs to celebrate the accomplishments of the company’s highest achievers.

“Sarah’s journey is a true reflection of what’s possible when vision meets commitment,” said Shane Krider, Co-Founder of Prosperity Of Life. “Her success story highlights the impact of combining world-class personal development with a proven digital business model. We’re thrilled to celebrate her achievement as part of the $50K Club.”

With Hampel’s recognition, Prosperity Of Life continues to showcase the effectiveness of its programs in empowering individuals worldwide to design lives of financial independence, personal growth, and lifestyle freedom.

About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a leading provider of personal development and entrepreneurial education programs, offering digital courses, live events, and a proven online business model that empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom and personal success. With a global community spanning over 100 countries, Prosperity Of Life is committed to transforming lives through mindset, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth.

KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY
Prosperity Of Life
+1 303-800-6052
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Newest $50K Club Achiever: Sarah Hampel of Adelaide, Australia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY
Prosperity Of Life
+1 303-800-6052
Company/Organization
Prosperity Of Life
13771 N. Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ, Arizona, 85268
United States
+1 303-800-6052
Visit Newsroom
About

Prosperity Of Life: Empowering Lives Through Opportunity and Transformation Prosperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development and entrepreneurial success. With a mission to empower individuals to create their own path to prosperity, the organization provides transformative education, tools, and opportunities that enable people to unlock their full potential. At the heart of Prosperity Of Life is a commitment to fostering growth—both personally and professionally. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and a supportive community, individuals gain the confidence, skills, and mindset needed to achieve lasting success. Guided by the principles of integrity, innovation, and empowerment, Prosperity Of Life stands as a trusted partner for those who aspire to build a life of financial freedom, personal fulfillment, and impactful leadership.

Learn About Prosperity Of Life

More From This Author
Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Newest $50K Club Achiever: Sarah Hampel of Adelaide, Australia
Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Kristine Bene as Newest 50K Club Member
Canadian Coach Breaks Free from Burnout to Build a Global Life with Prosperity Of Life
View All Stories From This Author