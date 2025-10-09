Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Newest $50K Club Achiever: Sarah Hampel of Adelaide, Australia
Sarah Hampel, Prosperity Of Life’s newest $50K Club achiever, embracing the freedom of designing life on her own terms — outdoors, inspired, and thriving.
Sarah Hampel enjoying a Prosperity Of Life business trip in Portugal, reflecting the global opportunities and flexibility her entrepreneurial journey provides.
Sarah Hampel pictured with her husband Damien, alongside Prosperity Of Life co-founders Shane and Rachel Krider, celebrating community, mentorship, and shared success.
Sarah Hampel and her husband Damien celebrating success on a European beach, enjoying the freedom and lifestyle created through their Prosperity Of Life journey.
Prosperity Of Life celebrates Sarah Hampel of Adelaide as its newest $50K Club achiever, the 2nd in 30 days, to be honored at Brisbane’s awards Dec 7.
This recognition makes Hampel the second new member in just the past 30 days to reach this milestone, underscoring the growing momentum within Prosperity Of Life’s thriving global community.
Hampel, who previously held senior corporate roles in Human Resources in both Australia and the United States, transitioned into entrepreneurship after building her own coaching and mentoring business. Drawn to Prosperity Of Life for its leadership, community, and personal development programs, she quickly accelerated her results. What’s most remarkable is how swiftly she achieved this level of recognition — reaching the $50K Club within just 22 months of joining the business.
“Joining Prosperity Of Life has completely transformed my vision for the future,” said Hampel. “I not only achieved my financial breakthrough but also found a supportive global community of leaders, mentors, and collaborators who inspire me every day. The personal development tools have been a game changer — not just for my business, but for my relationships, confidence, and overall quality of life.”
As part of her achievement, Sarah Hampel will be officially recognized at the Prosperity Of Life Annual Awards Ceremony, to be held in Brisbane, Australia on December 7, 2025. This event will bring together top leaders, distributors, and global entrepreneurs to celebrate the accomplishments of the company’s highest achievers.
“Sarah’s journey is a true reflection of what’s possible when vision meets commitment,” said Shane Krider, Co-Founder of Prosperity Of Life. “Her success story highlights the impact of combining world-class personal development with a proven digital business model. We’re thrilled to celebrate her achievement as part of the $50K Club.”
With Hampel’s recognition, Prosperity Of Life continues to showcase the effectiveness of its programs in empowering individuals worldwide to design lives of financial independence, personal growth, and lifestyle freedom.
About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a leading provider of personal development and entrepreneurial education programs, offering digital courses, live events, and a proven online business model that empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom and personal success. With a global community spanning over 100 countries, Prosperity Of Life is committed to transforming lives through mindset, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth.
