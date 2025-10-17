Prosperity Of Life Concludes 8-Day Virtual Sovereignty Live™; Announces 2026 In-Person Event in Vietnam
Shane Krider speaking at a Prosperity Of Life leadership event in Seattle, sharing insights on mindset, success, and the power of personal sovereignty.
Prosperity Of Life wraps its 8-day virtual Sovereignty Live™ event led by Shane Krider, announcing the 2026 in-person experience in Phu Quoc, Vietnam.
All attendees of the online program also received complimentary access to the upcoming Sovereignty Live™ destination event, a three-day in-person experience focused on practical application and peer-to-peer connection.
Next Up: Sovereignty Live™ 2026 — Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Dates: March 26–29, 2026
Venue: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa
The 2026 Sovereignty Live™ event will offer attendees a hands-on opportunity to strengthen their self-confidence, self-reliance, and entrepreneurial spirit through interactive workshops and immersive learning.
Core Focus Areas:
Creating success regardless of economic conditions
Breaking through limiting ideas about success
Building belief systems that work
Expanding perceived possibilities
Finding comfort outside one’s comfort zone
Prosperity Of Life Review: Attendee Experiences
Participants from the recent online program shared powerful feedback highlighting the event’s depth and impact.
“Since this was my first event, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I found Prosperity Of Life last September, it was exactly what I needed when I needed it. This event was profound in so many ways. The energy that Greg, Rach, and Shane brought — combined with the beautiful community — filled my heart with so much joy. When Shane spoke about ‘The Adventure,’ I felt total alignment because I tell everyone in my life that I’m living an adventure — opening my heart to experience what the Universe has to offer. I’m so grateful for this beautiful business; it’s truly changed my life and continues to help me grow every day.”
— Melinda Bennett
“Informative, inspiring, experiential, engaging, and successfully cultivated a sovereign mindset and critical awareness. It was absolutely incredible!”
— Eleisha Marie
These Prosperity Of Life review excerpts reflect the growing influence of the Sovereignty Live™ curriculum in helping individuals strengthen mindset, develop practical wealth strategies, and achieve greater personal independence.
About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and leadership education company offering digital courses, live training, and destination events to help individuals achieve success from the inside out. Co-founded by Shane and Rachel Krider, Prosperity Of Life equips entrepreneurs and professionals worldwide to elevate their thinking, expand their results, and design lives of greater freedom.
KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY
Prosperity Of Life
+1 303-800-6052
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.