Laboratory Glassware Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Glassware Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Laboratory Glassware Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a steady increase in the size of the laboratory glassware market in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $3.04 billion in 2024 to $3.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The past growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in educational institutions, expansion of research facilities, advancement in the healthcare industry, enhancement in standardization and quality control, and a rise in the number of clinical trials.

Over the coming years, the laboratory glassware market is predicted to experience consistent expansion. The market is projected to escalate to $3.8 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rise in personalized and precision medicine, greater investment in scientific research, advancements in materials science, and a surge in clinical trials. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period encompass the use of eco-friendly materials, integration of automation, superior coatings, and improved safety measures.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Laboratory Glassware Market?

The growth of the laboratory glassware market is predicted to be driven by the increasing number of research laboratories. These labs can be found in academic institutions, healthcare facilities, and industrial businesses. The expansion in the number of these labs is mainly due to advancements in science and technology, heightened investments in research and development, and an escalating demand for innovation in various industries. Laboratory glassware, which provides accurate, chemically resistant, and versatile tools, is indispensable for precise measurements, mixing, and observations in scientific experiments. For example, data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a U.S. federal agency, indicates that the total quantity of clinical laboratory improvement amendments (CLIA) labs in the United States rose from 286,396 in 2020 to 317,545 in March 2024. Consequently, the uptick in the number of research labs is a key driver for the laboratory glassware market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Laboratory Glassware Market?

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Corning Incorporated

• Avantor Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Schott AG

• Gerresheimer AG

• Eppendorf SE.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Laboratory Glassware Market?

Leading firms in the laboratory glassware market are introducing inventive products with advanced packaging to amplify safety, convenience, and the complete user experience. The goal of advanced packaging is to boost the sturdiness and chemical resistance of the glassware, decrease the risk of contamination, and guarantee safe handling and transport. For example, Globe Scientific, a medical equipment manufacturer based in the US, in March 2022 unveiled a premium quality laboratory glassware featuring superior GlassGuard packaging. This packaging addresses the requirements of both lab professionals and lab supply distributors. It offers excellent protection during shipping, minimizing the chances of breakage, and reducing the expenditures associated with replacements.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Laboratory Glassware Market Growth

The laboratory glassware market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pipette, Flasks, Burette, Beakers, Storage Containers, Petri Dishes, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-Commerce

3) By End-Use: Research And Academics Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Industry, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Food And Beverage Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pipette: Volumetric Pipettes Or Graduated Pipettes Or Micropipettes Or Pasteur Pipettes

2) By Flasks: Erlenmeyer Flasks Or Volumetric Flasks Or Florence Flasks Or Boiling Flasks

3) By Burette: Glass Burettes Or Digital Burettes Or Automatic Burettes

4) By Beakers: Low-Form Beakers Or Tall-Form Beakers Or Plastic Beakers Or Glass Beakers

5) By Storage Containers: Reagent Bottles Or Glass Jars Or Storage Flasks Or Desiccators

6) By Petri Dishes: Glass Petri Dishes Or Plastic Petri Dishes

7) By Other Products: Test Tubes Or Funnels Or Graduated Cylinders Or Condensers Or Watch Glasses Or Lab Trays Or Adjustable Flame Gas Bunsen Burners

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Laboratory Glassware Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest region in the lab glassware market. It is anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth in the coming years will be Asia-Pacific. The lab glassware market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

