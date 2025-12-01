In-Store Background Music Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In-Store Background Music Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The In-Store Background Music Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the in-store background music market. Anticipations are that growth will continue from a value of $1.64 billion in 2024 to a cost of $1.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The advancement during the historical era can be linked to factors such as the expanded utilization of music for distinguishing brands, the growth of mood-based playlist tactics, the rising attraction of subscription-based music services aimed at businesses, escalating requests for personalized and localized music content, and increased emphasis on enhancing dwell time using ambient sound designs.

Expectations dictate a robust expansion in the in-store background music market size within the coming years. Projected to mushroom to $2.34 billion in 2029, it is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth throughout this period is due to factors such as the surge in demand for remote music management systems and cloud-based solutions, the growing interest on enhancing customer experiences through data-driven methodologies, a rise in the investments towards intelligent audio and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled sound systems, and the burgeoning expansion seen in the retail and hospitality sectors of developing economies. Key trends that will shape the period of forecast encompass advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable real-time music customization, evolution of integrated audio-visual experience platforms, innovation in the distribution of music via cloud-based technologies, advancements in data analytics with a focus on tracking audience mood, and the cultivation of immersive soundscapes cultivated through spatial audio technology.

Download a free sample of the in-store background music market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29810&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The In-Store Background Music Market?

Expectations dictate a robust expansion in the in-store background music market size within the coming years. Projected to mushroom to $2.34 billion in 2029, it is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth throughout this period is due to factors such as the surge in demand for remote music management systems and cloud-based solutions, the growing interest on enhancing customer experiences through data-driven methodologies, a rise in the investments towards intelligent audio and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled sound systems, and the burgeoning expansion seen in the retail and hospitality sectors of developing economies. Key trends that will shape the period of forecast encompass advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable real-time music customization, evolution of integrated audio-visual experience platforms, innovation in the distribution of music via cloud-based technologies, advancements in data analytics with a focus on tracking audience mood, and the cultivation of immersive soundscapes cultivated through spatial audio technology.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The In-Store Background Music Market?

Major players in the In-Store Background Music Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sirius Satellite Radio Inc.

• RadioSparx Inc.

• Epidemic Sound AB

• InStore Audio Network (ISAN) LLC

• Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB

• Roqbot Inc.

• Imagesound Limited

• Qsic Pty Ltd.

• My Instore Radio Ltd.

• Easy On Hold LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The In-Store Background Music Industry?

Leading firms in the in-store background music market are concentrating their efforts on the production of innovative goods, such as playlist generators, in an effort to stay ahead of the competition. These are software tools or algorithms that autonomously generate bespoke playlists based on factors like user preferences, mood, auditory history, or specific themes. For example, in April 2024, Soundtrack Your Brand, a business music streaming company based in Sweden, unveiled its AI Playlist Generator. This device enables businesses to swiftly produce comprehensive, meticulously curated playlists by simply inputting a textual prompt that depicts the ambiance, values, or customer experience they desire. The AI promptly examines the request and curates a personalized music selection. This simplifies the task of establishing the right in-store audio environment while eliminating the need for expert music understanding.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The In-Store Background Music Market

The in-store background music market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Music Type: Background Music, Mood Music, Genre-specific Music, Custom Playlists, Licensing Music

2) By Type: Streaming, Audio-Visual (AV) System Equipment

3) By Application: Cafes And Restaurants, Leisure Places And Hostels, Public Organizations, Other Applications

4) By End User: Retail Stores, Restaurants, Hotels, Cafes, Fitness Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Background Music: Ambient Background, Instrumental Background, Soft Vocals, Acoustic Background, Classical Background

2) By Mood Music: Relaxing Music, Energetic Music, Uplifting Music, Romantic Music, Focused Music

3) By Genre-Specific Music: Pop Music, Jazz Music, Rock Music, Electronic Music, Country Music

4) By Custom Playlists: Brand-Themed Playlists, Seasonal Playlists, Event-Based Playlists, Demographic-Specific Playlists, Time-Of-Day Playlists

5) By Licensing Music: Royalty-Free Music, Copyrighted Music, Commercially Licensed Music, Public Performance Licensed Music, Background Usage Licensed Music

View the full in-store background music market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-store-background-music-global-market-report

Global In-Store Background Music Market - Regional Insights

For the year in question in the In-Store Background Music Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in the market. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will see the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for various regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global In-Store Background Music Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fitness App Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-app-global-market-report

Beauty Camera Apps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-camera-apps-global-market-report

App Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/app-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.