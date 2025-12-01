Fiberglass Roving Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fiberglass Roving Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Fiberglass Roving Market?

In recent years, the fiberglass roving market has experienced robust growth. The value of this market is projected to increase from $9.53 billion in 2024 to $10.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historical market expansion can be traced back to factors such as developments in construction and infrastructure, demand from the automotive industry, prevalent usage in wind energy production, boat and marine manufacturing, and progress in aerospace applications.

In the forthcoming years, the fiberglass roving market is predicted to witness robust growth, and it is projected to reach a market value of $14.2 billion in 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors such as the proliferation of renewable energy, the rising trend of lightweight materials in transportation, the implementation of infrastructure renovation projects, advancements in composite production technology, and increasing demand for high-performance materials contribute to the growth in the forecast period. The industry, over the forecast period, can expect trends like marine industry utilisation, infrastructure renovation initiatives, collaborations among key players, market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, and bespoke production for specific uses.

Download a free sample of the fiberglass roving market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12405&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Fiberglass Roving Global Market Growth?

Fiberglass roving market growth is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand from the wind energy industry. This sector, which is involved in the construction, development, production, and maintenance of wind turbines and related power devices, frequently uses fiberglass roving. This material enables the production of larger wind turbine blades, leading to an increase in energy output. Fiberglass roving is extensively used in making nacelles and wind turbine blades. For instance, as reported by the France-based International Energy Agency in July 2023, wind electricity production saw a substantial increase of 265 TWh in 2022, a 14% increase, exceeding 2,100 TWh in total yield. This represented the second highest growth rate among all renewable energy technologies. Thus, the surging demand from the wind energy domain is fuelling the expansion of the fiberglass roving market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Fiberglass Roving Market?

Major players in the Fiberglass Roving include:

• Saertex GmbH

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Owens Corning

• China Jushi Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

• Johns Manville

• Knauf Insulation

• Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Fiberglass Roving Market?

The key trend emerging in the fiberglass roving market is product innovation. Major firms operating within this market are focusing on creating new, innovative products to boost their market presence. For example, in March 2023, Johns Manville, a US-based company specializing in insulation, roofing materials, and engineered products, introduced their StarRovLFTplus Fiberglass Roving. This product is a fiberglass direct roving created specifically for use in long fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (LFRT) applications, providing a reliable solution for structural automotive applications. Furthermore, Johns Manville has declared a collaboration with Zhongbao Ruiheng Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese composite materials manufacturer. This collaboration is expected to boost Johns Manville's market share in China by exposing them to new customers and increasing their expertise in composite materials. The intended market for this product is automotive structures like bumper beams and front-end carriers.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Fiberglass Roving Market Report?

The fiberglass roving market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single-End Roving, Multi-End Roving, Chopped Roving

2) By Fiberglass Type: E-glass, ECR-glass, H-glass, AR-glass, S-glass

3) By Application: Electrical And Electronics, Transportation, Construction And Infrastructure, Pipes And Tanks, Energy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Single-End Roving: Standard Single-End Roving, High-Performance Single-End Roving

2) By Multi-End Roving: Standard Multi-End Roving, High-Strength Multi-End Roving

3) By Chopped Roving: Chopped Roving For Hand Lay-Up, Chopped Roving For Spray-Up, Chopped Roving For Pultrusion

View the full fiberglass roving market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiberglass-roving-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Fiberglass Roving Industry?

In 2024, the fiberglass roving market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The market report covered several regions, which comprised of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fiberglass Roving Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiberglass-pipes-global-market-report

Glass And Glass Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-and-glass-products-global-market-report

Building And Construction Glass Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-glass-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.