Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fire Resistant Fabrics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fire Resistant Fabrics Market?

The market size of fire resistant fabrics has seen a robust growth in recent years. The market, which was valued at $4.55 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $4.84 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The notable growth during the historic period is believed to stem from stringent safety regulations and standards, the need for industrial safety, strict workplace safety constraints, an expansion in the oil and gas industry, and increased awareness of worker rights.

The market size for fire-resistant fabrics is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach a value of $6.65 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The rise during the prediction period can be ascribed to increased usage in the electric power sector, improved comfort and breathability, the changing regulatory environment, the growth of auto manufacturing, and the broadening of end-use industries. Foreseeable trends in the projection period span developments in fabric technologies, individualization and customization, the incorporation of smart technologies, the use of fire-resistant fabrics in household textiles, and teamwork for innovation.

Download a free sample of the fire resistant fabrics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10371&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market?

The expansion of manufacturing endeavors is predicted to spur the development of the fire-resistant fabrics market. Manufacturing is the procedure whereby raw materials or components are converted into finished products through the application of tools, labor, machinery, and chemical procedures. Upped manufacturing can assist in the production of flame-resistant materials by enhancing their accessibility and reducing expenses. These fire-resistant fabrics find utility in numerous industries such as the military, electrical, oil, chemical production, and emergency response. The increased manufacturing of these materials can help provide superior fire protection for employees in these industries. Furthermore, the utilization of fire-resistant materials can enhance the efficacy and safety of workers. For instance, a report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a UN organization based in Austria that helps countries with economic and industrial development, stated in March 2023 that the global manufacturing output has sustained a steady year-on-year growth rate of 3–4%. Moreover, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust founded by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, India's manufacturing exports in FY22 escalated to a record high of $418 billion, which is more than a 40% spike from the $290 billion in FY21. Consequently, the increasing manufacturing activities are fuelling the advancement of the fire-resistant fabrics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fire Resistant Fabrics Market?

Major players in the Fire Resistant Fabrics include:

• E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

• Kaneka Corporation

• PBI Performance Products Inc.

• Royal TenCate N.V. Teijin Ltd.

• Gun EI Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

• Milliken & Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry?

Technological advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the fire-resistant fabrics industry. Leading businesses in this sector are concentrating on the creation of state-of-the-art safety solutions to solidify their market position. For example, in June 2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc., an American chemical corporation, launched DuPont Nomex Comfort featuring EcoForce technology. This innovation is an environmentally-friendly, chemically and flame-resistant (FR) fabric that enhances worker safety. Besides its top-tier chemical and flame resistant capabilities, DuPont Nomex Comfort with EcoForce technology also addresses increasing environmental issues associated with personal protective equipment (PPE). The new fabric provides protection to workers in high-risk industries such as oil and gas and the chemical sector. Its inherent flame-resistant protection ensures the fabric maintains its structural integrity and flexibility even after being exposed to fire, providing the necessary protection and the mobility required in hazardous situations. According to EN 13034, the fabric also provides the best protection against liquid chemicals, arc flash, extremely high temperatures, and static electricity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Report?

The fire resistant fabrics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Apparel, Non-Apparel

2) By Materials: Cotton, Nylon, Aramid, Polyesters, Other Materials

3) By Processing: Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted

4) By Application: Protective Wear, Upholstery, Tents And Coverings, Curtains And Drapes, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Industrial, Defense And Public Safety Services, Transport

Subsegments:

1) By Apparel: Flame-Resistant Clothing, Firefighter Gear, Industrial Workwear, Arc-Flash Protective Clothing, Military Uniforms

2) By Non-Apparel: Upholstery Fabrics, Curtains And Drapes, Tents And Tarps, Industrial Curtains, Protective Covers And Blankets

View the full fire resistant fabrics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-resistant-fabrics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the top spot in the global market for fire-resistant fabrics. This region is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in this market segment throughout the projected timeline. Covered in the market report for fire-resistant fabrics are regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Non Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-woven-fabrics-global-market-report

Fabrics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fabrics-global-market-report

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-fabrics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.