Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: Tasting Days begin

Two months of events dedicated to consumers at Woolworths and other major Australian retailers to learn about and taste authentic EU-made cured ham

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The events dedicated to promoting Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO on the Australian market continue. It is the land of the Aussies, the playing field where the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium faces one of its most important challenges: promoting awareness of this Made in EU agri-food excellence and supporting its consumption.Through the project ‘The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO’, co-funded by the European Union, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will be moving to designated sales outlets in the coming days, following its participation in trade fairs and exclusive PR events.Starting on 30 October, for two consecutive months, it will meet consumers and purchasing managers in six organised distribution chains, first and foremost Woolworths, Australia's largest food retailer, which will involve 55 stores for a total of 330 promotional days. Not only that, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will also be available at Chapleys, Romeos, Drakes, Iga/Ritches and Harry's Farm stores.Australians will therefore have plenty of opportunities to get to know this gem of European gastronomy with its quality mark: each store will have a promotional desk where visitors can find out about its thousand-year history, details of its traditional production methods and the secrets that make it so delicious. Not only that, but it will also be possible to taste it on its own to test its softness and appreciate its delicate and fragrant flavour, with a distinctive spicy accent that makes it unique among cured meats.The Tasting Days are part of the programme of activities planned for the campaign "THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO" campaign, which, through a busy calendar of initiatives dedicated to consumers, professionals, journalists and influencers, aims to improve awareness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and highlight the values expressed by the quality mark in terms of food safety, traceability, tradition and authenticity.The calendar of Tasting Days can be found on the project's official website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna. To download a free recipe book visit https://gemham.eu/en-au/cookbook/

