USU Recognized for the First Time in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™ as an Aspiring Vendor in the August 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Infrastructure Monitoring Tools.According to Gartner “Infrastructure monitoring tools capture the health and resource utilization of IT infrastructure components, no matter where they reside (e.g., in a data center, at the edge, infrastructure as a service [IaaS] or platform as a service [PaaS] in the cloud). This enables infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders to monitor and collate the availability and resource utilization data of physical and virtual entities […]”.What Is Gartner Peer Insights?Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. The “Voice of the Customer” quadrant, identifies “all eligible vendors in the market categorized into four quadrants based on scores assigned for User Interest and Adoption (x-axis), and Overall Experience (y-axis).”According to Gartner, the same eligibility requirements and weighting used in the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants also apply for ratings in the vendor summary figures, including overall star rating, willingness to recommend and rating by category.Based on 20 total reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of 30th June 2025, USU has an Overall Rating of 4.6 out of 5 and a willingness to recommend of 90 % in the field of Infrastructure Monitoring Tools.Voice of USU CustomersA USU customer from the Consumer goods industry, for example, describes USU IT Monitoring in the summary of the evaluation as follows: “We issued a tender to evaluate a new monitoring solution in the area of IT Infrastrucure. The USU Umbrella Monitoring was the clear winner according to our requirements catalog”.Another USU customer from the IT Services industry, reflects on USU IT Monitoring in the summary of the evaluation as follows: "Very good product, high availability and performance, good customizability to our needs, great developement team”.Johannes Biesing, Vice President, Product Management at USU, says: "We are very pleased to be recognized for the first time in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ report for Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. We think that this acknowledgement confirms that USU is gaining visibility in an international competitive environment. For us, the feedback shows that customers highly value USU’s customer proximity, flexibility, and quality level of support. Our USU IT Monitoring solution stands out for its modular architecture, wide range of capabilities, scalability and ability to adapt to complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive our international expansion and invest in innovative capabilities of our USU Multi-Cloud Monitoring to deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide."Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Monitoring Tools, Peer Contributors, 29 August 2025, complimentary copy is available at www.usu.com This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news Gartner disclaimerGartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

