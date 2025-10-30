USU Wins International Management Consultancy as New Customer for Software Asset Management

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An international management consultancy will be relying on USU's comprehensive Software Asset Management (SAM) solution in the future. With the new SAM solution, the company aims to establish an effective, highly automated and cloud-capable license management approach that ensures full transparency of software and SaaS usage, meets compliance requirements and at the same time unlocks optimization potential.As a globally operating organization with an IT landscape strongly shaped by Microsoft and cloud usage, the consultancy had specific requirements for the new SAM solution: it was intended to provide full visibility of all IT assets and installations through robust discovery functionalities, ensure audit readiness and save valuable resources through automation. On top of that, a close and collaborative partnership with the solution provider was also a key criterion.As part of the project, the USU modules SAM for Client & Data Center and SAM for SaaS are being deployed. In the future, these tools will support the new customer with automated license management, regulatory compliance and the optimization of SaaS and software spend. By implementing USU’s solutions, the company is laying the foundation for achieving the next level of SAM maturity and preparing for future challenges in IT operations."We are proud that we have been able to convince this renowned consulting firm of the performance and flexibility of our SAM solutions. Our SAM solutions enable centralized management of the entire license portfolio—whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Especially in complex multi-vendor scenarios, we provide full transparency and control over all major vendors. With intelligent functions such as automated detection of unused SaaS subscriptions and reharvesting, we help avoid over-licensing and reduce license costs by up to 30%. It was precisely this holistic, practical approach that convinced our customer," says Achim Rudolph, Vice President Sales at USU.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

