Monetary and financial statistics – September 2025
MACAU, November 5 - According to statistics released today (5 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in September 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.
Money supply
Currency in circulation grew 0.2% whereas demand deposits dropped 4.1%, M1 thus fell 2.9% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.4%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.1% to MOP836.1 billion. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.1%, 44.3%, 6.4% and 14.8% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits rose 0.1% from the preceding month to MOP814.7 billion while non-resident deposits increased 3.5% to MOP349.8 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 3.2% to MOP227.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 1.4% to MOP1,392.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.2%, 44.8%, 8.2% and 25.7% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.2% from a month ago to MOP501.0 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “manufacturing” and “information technology” grew at respective rates of 9.3% and 7.4% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail” and “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” fell 10.1% and 4.2% respectively. Concurrently, external loans increased 1.6% from the preceding month to MOP520.2 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector rose 0.7% to MOP1,021.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.9%, 43.4%, 12.1% and 19.3% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-September 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 48.5% at end-August to 48.1%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 73.8% to 73.3%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.5% and 57.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 5.4% from a month ago.
Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
