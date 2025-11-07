Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the third quarter of 2025
MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, after discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers decreased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings held steady from the second quarter.
Analysed by main occupation, the real wage indices of painters and water/gas pipe installers fell by 7.2% and 6.9% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wage index of electricians & electrical workers remained at the second-quarter level.
As regards construction materials, the price indices of aggregate and concrete decreased by 1.3% and 1.1% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, while the price indices of electric wires and emulsion paint climbed by 4.0% and 1.2% respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.