Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the third quarter of 2025

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, after discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers decreased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings held steady from the second quarter.

Analysed by main occupation, the real wage indices of painters and water/gas pipe installers fell by 7.2% and 6.9% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wage index of electricians & electrical workers remained at the second-quarter level.

As regards construction materials, the price indices of aggregate and concrete decreased by 1.3% and 1.1% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, while the price indices of electric wires and emulsion paint climbed by 4.0% and 1.2% respectively.