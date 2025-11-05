Dance theatre Selfish Selfie staged in November Cultural Affairs Bureau organizes session to promote local productions to the world stages

MACAU, November 5 - As the second commissioned project of the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, Selfish Selfie will be staged from 14 to 16 November at the Macao Cultural Centre Box II. Directed by local choreographer Alexis Kam in collaboration with several artists, the new creation combines physical movements with artificial intelligence (AI) creating brand-new forms of body language and performance through real-time interaction between dancers, actors and AI.

In a bid to actively promote Macao as a “City of Performing Arts” and to create more performance and exhibition opportunities for the local performing arts industry, IC specially invited representatives from various stage production entities, theatres and arts festivals from Mainland China and nearby regions for this occasion. In conjunction with the performance, the “Local Program Presentation Session” will be also held on 15 November at 4:30pm, providing a professional platform to promote original works from the local performing arts sector and to explore collaboration opportunities.

The promotional session will be conducted in Mandarin, with no translation services provided. Applications are open to local registered associations or companies in the field of the performing arts, or individuals aged 18 or above holders of a Macao SAR Resident Identity Card. Each entity will have a maximum of 5 minutes for their presentation. Interested individuals can obtain the application form from IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo) during the application period (from 10am on 7 November to 5pm on 12 November), and submit their applications by email to cpap@icm.gov.mo. Seats are limited and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats for observers will also be available.

For registration or enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6374 during office hours.