ISPL Support Services proudly announces the launch of fully customisable and compatible CRM – Black Board

CHENNAI, INDIA, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISPL Support Services, one of the major customer engagement and operations solution providers, is excited to introduce its brand-new and fully customisable CRM platform to the market, named Black Board.

Black Board, designed specifically to streamline the call centre operations, is a new generation of CRM technology which is potent, flexible, and fully free of charge to the clients of ISPL.

Black Board provides its customers with the possibility to see and analyse real-time statistics and make faster, information-driven choices. The call centre managers would be able to follow the performance indicators, oversee the current activities, and enhance the overall performance of the business smoothly due to its intuitive interface and easy-to-use dashboard.

Black Board compatibility and integration are one of the best characteristics that can be listed. The CRM is open-source and is easily integrated with all significant CRM platforms, therefore, enabling businesses to keep the current data streams intact and add additional functionality to them with the help of custom modules and automation tools of Black Board.

CAS Shankar, Director at ISPL Support Services said that our mission with Black Board is to offer businesses CRM solution that completely adjusts to their specific operational requirements. We know that all organisations operate in different ways, and Black Board enables our clients to build their CRM experience in a bottom-up fashion with no extra cost.

Black Board enables ISPL Support Services, to renew its focus on innovation, flexibility, and customer success. The entirely customizable architecture of the CRM means that all clients are able to build workflows, dashboards, and reporting applications that fit their business model the best, an ideal fit in the dynamic and high-volume call centre world.

For more information of Black Board, please contact ISPL Support Services.

