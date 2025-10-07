Infosearch Expands Data Annotation Expertise to Transform the Sports Analytics Industry

Player tracking, event recording and tagging Annotating every action of the sport Pure data and insights

CHENNAI, INDIA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosearch, a global leader in business process outsourcing and data services, today announced the expansion of its specialised data annotation services to the sports analytics industry. This move reflects Infosearch’s commitment to empowering organisations with precise, AI-ready datasets that drive innovation and performance insights.

With the rapid rise of computer vision and machine learning in sports, accurate data annotation has become essential for applications ranging from player performance tracking and injury prevention to audience engagement and real-time game analysis. Infosearch brings years of expertise in image, video, and sensor data annotation to help sports technology companies unlock the full potential of AI.

“Sports analytics is no longer just about numbers on a spreadsheet—it’s about understanding every movement on the field, every pattern in play, and every opportunity to enhance performance,” said Shankar CAS, Director at Infosearch. “Our annotation teams combine precision with scalability, enabling sports analytics firms to build more accurate models and deliver deeper insights.”

Infosearch’s tailored annotation services for sports analytics include:

* Player and object tracking: Bounding boxes, polygons, and keypoint annotation for tracking athletes, equipment, and ball movement.

* Pose estimation: Detailed skeletal mapping to study biomechanics and reduce injury risks.

* Event recognition: Labeling game events like passes, goals, or fouls for tactical and strategic analysis.

* Crowd and audience analytics: Annotations that help broadcasters and stadiums measure fan engagement and optimize experiences.

By integrating domain expertise with cutting-edge quality assurance processes, Infosearch ensures that sports analytics companies receive highly accurate, scalable, and secure annotation services that accelerate model development and deployment.

As the demand for AI-driven insights in sports continues to grow, Infosearch is positioned as a trusted partner to help the industry deliver smarter performance, safer play, and more engaging fan experiences.

About Infosearch

Infosearch BPO Services is a leading global provider of BPO and data services, specialising in customer experience management, back-office support, and AI data solutions. With 20 years of expertise and a strong reputation for quality and innovation, Infosearch empowers businesses across industries to achieve efficiency, scalability, and growth.

