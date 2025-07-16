Infosearch announces the latest addition to its elite list of clients

Omni Channel Call Centre Services by Infosearch

Providing omnichannel call centre services to a leading India-based financial services company

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosearch proudly announces the latest addition to its elite list of clients. The new client is one of the most prestigious financial institutions in India. The company provides focused financial solutions to customers across India.

We have started providing omni channel call centre support, which encompasses a full range of services that include customer support, customer engagement, digital marketing, lead conversion, and data analysis. These services aim at enhancing customer experience, boosting operations, and helping the client in its growth strategy in the ultra-competitive market.

Infosearch’s omnichannel support is the intended customer service provided using different channels such as telephone, email, chat, WhatsApp, and SMS to make sure that the customers are attended to at the appropriate time in their choice of communication.

The project has commenced with 15 highly trained agents, and a roadmap has been strategised to ensure that the operation expands to 80 agents by the end of the year. This gradual development shows that Infosearch displays a strong commitment to creating unique and adaptive solutions to the needs of its clients, which means this company sticks to the changing client expectations.

CAS Shankar, one of the directors of Infosearch, said that “We are excited to work with our new client, who is a reputable brand in Indian finance. This chance is not only an enhancement to our portfolio but also demonstrates our skills in providing value-based, omnichannel support. We hope to develop a long-lasting and effective relationship with this client.”

As Infosearch is already growing as a reliable outsourcing partner, this new client acquisition has confirmed how the company is committed to innovation, perfection, and customer success.

About Infosearch BPO Services Pvt. Ltd:

Infosearch is currently celebrating 20 years of excellence in the business. It is one of the most prominent Business Process Outsourcing firms with a diverse portfolio of services like customer support, BPO service, back office support, and data management. Infosearch collaborates with international and national clients with the objective of transforming business and creating quantifiable results in the essence of quality, technology, and scalability.

