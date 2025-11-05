IRM Asia-Pacific Subsidiary to Drive Risk Education and Strategic Partnerships from Kuala Lumpur

Stephen Sidebottom, Chair IRM

The IRM is proud to announce that its group board has formally approved the establishment of a new Asia-Pacific subsidiary office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is proud to announce that its group board has formally approved the establishment of a new Asia-Pacific subsidiary office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This strategic development marks a significant milestone in IRM’s global growth strategy and will position Kuala Lumpur as the organisation’s regional hub, supporting expansion and engagement across Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and beyond.The decision reflects IRM’s long-standing commitment to advancing enterprise risk management (ERM) education and professional development in international markets. It will make membership in the regions more accessible to senior and middle managers with a role or involvement in risk management.The new entity, provisionally called ‘IRM Asia’, will aim to operate as a certified Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) training provider, delivering funded, internationally recognised qualifications and awards, training programmes, events, and tailored learning solutions. These offerings will support organisations in building risk-resilient cultures while elevating risk competency, capability, and leadership through lifelong learning.IRM Asia will serve as a regional hub, bringing together IRM’s global experts, members, and regional group leaders to shape its strategic direction and ensure local relevance in each country. This collaborative leadership model reflects IRM’s belief that regional insight and shared expertise are essential to sustainable growth and effective risk governance.The launch of IRM Asia also coincides with the appointment of Colin McRorey, SIRM, based in Sydney, Australia, to IRM’s main group board - further strengthening the organisation’s ties to the Asia-Pacific region and reinforcing its commitment to regional representation at the highest level.Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of IRM, commented:"We are delighted to expand our footprint in Asia-Pacific. Risk management is fundamentally about relationships, building trust, enabling informed decisions, and supporting sustainable growth through a healthy risk culture.Our presence in Kuala Lumpur will mark a significant step forward in our mission to support professionals and organisations across the region."With the Kuala Lumpur subsidiary now approved, IRM will commence work on constituting a regional setup board to oversee operations. This board will comprise experienced professionals from across the region, committed to advancing ERM education and practice. The governance framework will play a pivotal role in guiding IRM Asia’s development, ensuring strategic alignment, and fostering meaningful partnerships.His Excellency, AJ Sharma, CMG, the British High Commissioner in Malaysia commented:"The establishment of IRM Asia in Kuala Lumpur is testament to the growing partnership between the United Kingdom and Malaysia in delivering professional qualifications and training. This initiative not only strengthens our shared commitment to excellence in risk management but also fosters collaboration across sectors and borders.The UK is committed to bringing world-class education and expertise to Malaysia and the region, and to empowering professionals and organisations to navigate complexity and build resilience in an ever-changing global landscape."IRM Asia will actively pursue strategic partnerships with corporates, industry bodies, universities, and public/private sector organisations to co-develop impactful programmes that benefit both business and society. In addition to formal education and lifelong learning, IRM Asia will focus on building bespoke corporate relationships, offering tailored risk management solutions aligned with organisational goals and sector-specific challenges.As part of its broader mission, IRM Asia will also engage in charitable initiatives and public awareness campaigns to promote sound risk management practices across communities. These efforts will include outreach programmes, educational workshops, and collaborations with non-profit organisations to support worthwhile causes and enhance societal resilience.Furthermore, IRM Asia is committed to positioning risk management as a valuable and rewarding career path, particularly for emerging professionals across the region. Through mentorship, career development resources, and advocacy, IRM Asia will help cultivate the next generation of risk leaders- equipped to navigate uncertainty and drive sustainable growth for resilient businesses.For further information or partnership enquiries, please contact:Victoria Robinson, Head of Partnerships Asia: victoria.robinson@theirm.org

