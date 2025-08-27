Institute of Risk Management and BritCham Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership

Left to right: Agnes Hwang, Vicky Robinson and Ian Betts

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia (BritCham Indonesia), aimed at promoting Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as a cornerstone of resilient business practice and sustainable development across the region.This strategic partnership agreement marks a significant step in aligning global risk education with regional business needs. The partnership will support the promotion of IRM’s internationally recognised qualifications and virtual training programmes, co-hosting of joint thought leadership outputs and events, and will facilitate access to market intelligence and global professional networks for the benefit of BritCham Indonesia’s members.BritCham Indonesia, with its extensive membership base of over 200 corporate entities and over 1,000 representatives, including Prudential, Diageo, BP, Shell, HSBC, Standard Chartered, and the Swire Group serves as a vital bridge between the UK and Indonesian business communities. Its Business Centre offer platforms for vocational development and market access, respectively, and is well positioned to support IRM’s outreach to higher education institutions and corporate partners.IRM Chairman, Stephen Sidebottom, comments:"We are delighted to partner with BritCham Indonesia to strengthen awareness of ERM and its role in building resilient organisations. Risk management is now recognised as being central to strategic decision-making, governance, and long-term value creation.Through this collaboration, we aim to support professionals and students in Indonesia with access to globally benchmarked education and practical tools that benefit both business and society."BritCham Indonesia Chairman, Ian Betts, added:"BritCham is committed to fostering meaningful partnerships that deliver value to our members and the wider community. The IRM’s expertise in risk education and professional development complements our mission to support sustainable business growth and talent development in Indonesia. We look forward to working together to promote lifelong learning and strengthen risk capability across sectors."The partnership also opens the door to broader regional collaboration through Britain in Southeast Asia (BiSEA), an informal network of British Chambers and Business Groups across Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Over time, the IRM and BritCham Indonesia will explore opportunities to extend the partnership across these markets.In Indonesia, demand for qualified risk professionals continues to grow, driven by regulatory expectations, ESG imperatives, and the increasing complexity of business environments. Risk managers are expected to hold recognised certifications aligned with global standards such as ISO 31000. IRM’s practical, exam-based qualifications and training are designed to equip professionals with the skills to manage risk across disciplines, from finance and operations to sustainability and cyber resilience.This strategic partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to professionalism, cooperation, and mutual benefit for organisations, students, and communities alike.To find out more about IRM partnerships please see here: Partner with the IRM.

