IRM Announces First-Ever Delivery of Two Day HRD Corp-Funded Fundamentals of Risk Management Course in Malaysia

Photo left to right: Joanna Kraska Head of Training & Business Development, IRM, Stephen Sidebottom, IRM Chair, Shantini Paul,IRMCert, Lead Trainer Malaysia, Ian Livsey, CEO, IRM, Vicky Robinson, Head of Partnerships Asia, IR

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is pleased to announce the first-ever in-person delivery of its flagship Fundamentals of Risk Management (FoRM) course in Malaysia, which is now HRD Corp-funded.This landmark training will take place at Cititel Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur, on the 22nd-23rd July 2025, offering business and management professionals a dynamic, interactive introduction to Enterprise Risk Management (ERM).Led by Shantini Paul, IRMCert, an experienced risk and compliance professional with over 15 years of training expertise, this course combines theory, case studies, and practical exercises aligned with ISO 31000 and industry best practices. Participants will gain essential risk management skills, helping them make smarter decisions, reduce losses, and create safer, more resilient workplaces.With limited places available, early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this inaugural training session. Interested participants can register here. Delegates will also receive a years’ free Affiliate membership of IRM.Why attend:• Gain a certificate of completion from the IRM, the leading standard setting professional body for ERM• Be part of the first cohort. This milestone event offers an exclusive chance to shape the future of risk learning in Malaysia.• Claim CPD hours, advance your career with structured professional development.• Learn from local accredited trainers with deep industry knowledge.• Get the latest insights with our newly updated course materials.• HRD claimable, maximise your learning while benefiting from financial support.Shantini Paul, IRMCert, said:"I am delighted to be the lead trainer for this exciting initiative. Risk management is not just for risk professionals, it is something that affects every business and industry, whether you realise it or not.From healthcare to finance, construction to retail, every organisation faces uncertainties that could impact its success.This is a unique opportunity to gain expertise in a hands-on, interactive environment and engage directly with industry peers. Over 10,000 students worldwide from every major sector have completed this course, and I look forward to guiding the next group of professionals in mastering the foundations of risk management."Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of IRM, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, commented "This first-ever face-to-face delivery of our course in Malaysia is a testament to IRM’s commitment to lifelong learning and standard-setting in risk management, not just in Asia, but across the world.By bringing risk management education to professionals in a dynamic, interactive format, we continue to empower businesses and society with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an evolving risk landscape."

