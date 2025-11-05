Mac and Cheese

Asad’s Hot Chicken Introduces Mac and Cheese Across All 13 Locations After Successful Pilot in Norristown and Bensalem

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asad's Hot Chicken announced that Mac & cheese will now be served at all 13 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The fast-growing restaurant chain is well-known for its strong flavors and distinctively high levels of spice. Following the dish's tremendous popularity during its brief debut in the company's locations in Norristown and Bensalem, Pennsylvania, where it swiftly rose to the top of the menu, the decision was made by the authorities.The brand’s new addition to the menu, Mac & Cheese, was first tried as a small-scale pilot on 31st October 2025, the business claims. The meal was created to go with the brand's famous hot chicken and fries, but it was so well received by customers that the leadership decided to make it available chainwide in the country.Our guests made it very clear that they loved this addition, a company spokesperson for Asad’s Hot Chicken said. The feedback from Norristown and Bensalem exceeded our expectations. Customers told us the mac and cheese perfectly balanced the heat of our chicken, and it quickly became a must-have side with every meal.Another step in the brand's goal to blend modern fast-casual dining with real Philly-style comfort food and the best fried chicken experience is the addition of mac & cheese as a permanent menu item at all 13 locations. To guarantee uniformity in preparation and quality, the business stated that every restaurant has received staff training and a menu update.The culinary team created the mac and cheese recipe in-house, featuring a creamy mac and cheese sauce, a blend of premium cheeses, and a golden crust from gradual baking. The business emphasized that it was designed to be a comfort food that diners could enjoy on its own or as a side dish.Quality and flavor are central to every decision we make, said the company’s Head of Operations. We wanted to introduce a mac and cheese that holds its own alongside our signature hot chicken. This isn’t a generic side, it’s crafted to reflect the same care and flavor standards that have made Asad’s Hot Chicken so popular with our customers.Mac and cheese was included as part of Asad's Hot Chicken's larger initiative to change its menu in response to direct customer feedback and information gathered from its regional locations. Store management monitored demand during the pilot period and noted recurring orders, as many consumers paired the dish with the brand's best-selling items, such as loaded fried, hot chicken tenders, and sliders.The new mac and cheese sold out several times at the Norristown and Bensalem stores during the first few weeks of testing, according to the firm. The strong demand reflected customers’ enthusiasm for pairing the dish with the restaurant’s best fried chicken offerings. The decision to implement it across all restaurants was further strengthened by the robust customer response, positive internet reviews, and social media interaction.We take customer input very seriously, the brand’s marketing director explained. Our guests wanted more variety and comfort-driven options that complement our signature spice levels. The introduction of mac and cheese checked every box, it’s hearty, flavorful, and appeals to all age groups.Asad’s Hot Chicken’s new Mac & Cheese menu features three flavorful options crafted to complement its signature spice. The Mac Attack ($11.99) combines mac, fries, chopped tenders, and Asad’s special sauce for a creamy indulgence. The Loaded Mac ($11.99) offers a hearty mac bowl topped with best crispy chicken and signature heat. For a classic side, the Golden Cup ($4.99) delivers smooth, creamy mac and cheese that pairs perfectly with any hot chicken dish.A regional operations representative added that the brand’s culinary innovation is guided by a consistent goal: balancing boldness with comfort. Mac and cheese is an American classic, the representative stated. Bringing it into our lineup felt natural, but we wanted to make sure it lived up to the same flavor standards that define our original menu. The early reactions from our pilot stores confirmed we got it right.Asad's Hot Chicken is getting ready for its next round of expansion now that the mac & cheese rollout has been completed at all 13 locations. Building on the positive community reaction and brand loyalty it has developed since its inception, known for its famous fried chicken, the company has made references to possible new location openings in Delaware.About Asad’s Hot ChickenAsad’s Hot Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its Philly-inspired hot chicken and Southern-style comfort food. Along with smoothies, shakes, sliders, and desserts, the brand’s menu features chicken tenders, mac & cheese, and loaded fries at all 13 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Media Contact:Owner Name: Asad KhanCompany Name: Asad’s Hot ChickenAddress: 2508 W Main St, Norristown, PA 19403, United StatesWebsite: www.asadshotchicken.com

