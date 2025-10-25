Asad’s Hot Chicken Announces “THE MAC DROP” — A New Mac & Cheese Menu Launch

Mac & Cheese

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac & Cheese, the newest menu item, will soon be offered at Asad's Hot Chicken as part of a unique promotion known as "THE MAC DROP." This new product is set to arrive on October 31 and will be exclusively available for purchase at the brand's stores in Bensalem and Norristown as part of an initial launch.According to the brand's spokespeople, the introduction of Mac & Cheese has greatly broadened the menu and reaffirmed Asad's Hot Chicken's commitment to serving hearty comfort food with its unique features. With its best-selling loaded fries, tenders, and hot chicken sandwiches, the brand has earned a good reputation over the previous few years. Customers have regularly praised the dish's flavor and quality; one review says, The food was not only tasty but hot and fresh! We will be back soon, as we informed the kids.The Mac & Cheese menu will eventually be permanently added to the menu, building on that momentum. Before expanding, a limited-location launch will be conducted to gather feedback from consumers and enhance the experience, according to the representatives.THE MAC DROP isn’t just a menu launch; it’s a celebration of flavor. We’re excited to give our guests something new to love while staying true to what makes our brand special along with the best fried chicken, expressed the brand’s marketing manager.The new Mac & Cheese assortment comes in three types, each designed to go well with the restaurant's famous hot chicken. The menu gives customers a variety of ways to savor the robust tastes that have come to define Asad’s Hot Chicken, explained sources.With a base of half fries and half mac & cheese, the Mac Attack is proclaimed as a substantial, flavorful choice. With chopped tenders on top and Asad's famous sauce on the side, it provides what the brand describes as a rich and satisfying combination of textures and flavors. The brand claims that this menu item, which costs $11.99, offers a balanced mix of comfort and indulgence.The Loaded Mac centers the dish around the restaurant's creamy mac & cheese. The brand describes it as a warm, cheesy experience that blends classic comfort with signature heat. It is topped with chopped chicken and coated in Asad's signature sauce. Additionally, it will cost $11.99.The Golden Cup serves a portion of the restaurant's famous mac & cheese by itself for those looking for a more straightforward accompaniment to their meal. It is marketed by the brand as a flexible side dish that goes well with any main course and is described by the brand as smooth, rich, and creamy. The Golden Cup is going to cost $4.99.Asad’s Hot Chicken has always been about bold flavors and comfort, said a spokesperson for the brand. We’re excited to offer a new way for our guests to enjoy their favorite hot fried chicken through these rich, cheesy, and satisfying options.The Bensalem and Norristown stores will begin serving the Mac & Cheese menu on October 31 so that the fans of hot chicken can be among the first to try the new items. Before broadening the service, the company will use this limited launch period to improve the experience and get feedback from guests.About Asad’s Hot ChickenAsad's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant, has built a solid reputation for its distinctive hot chicken dishes among popular fast food places across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is dedicated to its basic values of using premium products and providing strong, consistent flavor in every meal, even as it grows its menu.Media Contact:Company Name: Asad’s Hot ChickenAddress: 2508 W Main St, Norristown, PA 19403, United StatesPhone: +16109682239Email Address: sa@asadshotchicken.comWebsite URL: https://www.asadshotchicken.com/

