Alamgir Rajab Unveils Vinova Digital’s USA Office as He Advances His Dual Path in Digital Marketing and Authorship

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an extension of his digital endeavors, Alamgir Rajab formed Vinova Digital after initially founding Grands Digital . Building on Grands Digital's success, Vinova now embodies the next stage of his vision: a comprehensive digital marketing firm that is growing to serve clients all over the world, as per Rajab’s views.According to Rajab's LinkedIn profile, Vinova Digital offers e-commerce development, web and mobile application solutions, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and all-encompassing digital growth strategies. “This office opening represents not only a physical expansion, it reflects our commitment to building deeper relationships with clients and delivering localized, high-impact digital solutions,” said Alamgir Rajab.As a seasoned business consultant and SEO expert, he continues to guide brands in developing sustainable growth strategies and enhancing their digital presence across global markets. His business portfolio has changed over time, starting with early agencies and progressing to Grands Digital, which was founded in Pakistan in 2022 to cater to a global clientele, and Vinova Digital, which represents his most recent move toward international expansion.Rajab has established himself as a book author in tandem with his professional development. His published works, including Learn How to Work Remotely and Travel the World, Explore the Future of Jobs in an AI Driven World, and Marketing Only Works When It Connects, among others, demonstrate his belief that human insight and technology should be balanced to provide genuine, long-lasting digital experiences.Vinova Digital has established a strategic presence in the U.S. market with the opening of its new office in the USA. According to Rajab, “preparations for development are in place in order to accommodate an expanding worldwide clientele, scale operations, and take advantage of new market demands.” He added, “This expansion is part of a broader vision to position Vinova Digital as a global hub for creativity and strategy. By blending localized insight with international experience, we aim to deliver digital marketing solutions that truly resonate with diverse audiences.”About Alamgir Rajab & Vinova DigitalAlamgir Rajab is an accomplished entrepreneur, digital strategist, and author. He leads Grands Digital and Vinova Digital in providing end-to-end digital solutions to clients worldwide. He has more than ten years of expertise in search engine optimization (SEO), web and mobile development, digital marketing, and brand consultancy. The companies have prioritized a balanced strategy under his direction, combining data-driven execution with human-centric creativity.Vinova Digital serves clients with a full suite of services, including e-commerce development, mobile apps, SEO, social media campaigns, and brand strategy. The company's recent opening of an office in the USA highlights its goal of growing outside local markets and serving a wide range of foreign clientele.Media ContactVinova DigitalAddress: Suite 219, 32985 Hamilton Court, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USAPhone: +1 (248) 996-4315Website: https://vinovadigital.com/

