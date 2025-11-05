Cooper Creek Barge to reconnect key freight and tourist routes

Pastoralists and tourism operators, cut-off by the record flooding in outback South Australia, are once again reconnected with a new heavy vehicle barge securing the state’s beef supply and supporting local jobs in the tourism and meat processing industries.

The $27.4 million barge, jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, will allow for safe crossings in Cooper Creek until permanent road access is reinstated.

This is the biggest barge of its type in South Australia, capable of transporting a fully loaded A Double truck.

Its operation reopens a crucial transport route in the state’s outback for the movement of livestock and essential goods.

The barge initially opened for livestock transportation to assist in clearing pastoralist backlog. There are approximately 10,000 cattle dispersed across remote parts of the state due to the flood waters.

The flooding in the northeast of South Australia is the result of significant rainfall in Queensland earlier this year, causing major flooding in Thomson, Barcoo, and Cooper Creek. At its peak, Cooper Creek reached one of the highest levels on record at Innamincka, surpassing the 1974 flood event. The flood waters covered approximately 32,000 square kilometres, an area approximately half the size of Tasmania.

The Birdsville Track is a 517-kilometre road between Birdsville in south-western Queensland and Marree in South Australia.

It is a popular route with tourists as well as an important connection for the livestock industry. The commissioning of the Cooper Creek barge will return regular transportation to the region for the first time since the flood event.

The barge is constructed from 12 modular pontoons, which were first floated in the water and then bolted together. Two cranes had to be transported to the site to help assemble the giant freight link.

Rigorous testing was undertaken before the barge opens to the public for bookings from today.

Throughout preparation works for the barge, the State Government has worked closely with pastoralists and locals in the area, to find an effective solution that responds to their needs and suits the unique requirements of the location.

To prepare for the launch, significant works have been undertaken on both approaches to the crossing to ensure the road is suitable for traffic when the barge is in operation. Additional works are currently being carried out for the next few weeks to maintain the road surfaces.

The government ownership of the barge will futureproof the location against future flood events.

An online booking platform is available on the South Australian Department for Infrastructure and Transport website which will allow livestock owners and other barge users to select a timed slot for passage. Information on availability, cost and terms of service are also available on this page.

Quotes

Attributable to Karen Grogan

This barge is a critical investment in the long-term security of South Australia’s pastoral sector and gives certainty to businesses and workers in the livestock, meat processing and tourism industries.

It’s great to see trucks and goods moving again.

The new barge means is a safe and reliable transport corridor for livestock, goods and tourism, and ensures communities can stay connected during flood events in years to come.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This is a first for SA.

This barge is an investment from the Federal and State Labor Governments in outback South Australia and demonstrates our commitment to help the pastoralists and tourism operators impacted by the floods.

We are enabling the industry to keep rolling, ensuring there is a consistent supply of beef at the butcher or supermarket.

I want to thank the livestock industry and the local community for their patience while we delivered a solution to this situation and reconnected one of Australia’s most remote regions.

We have a record number of cranes in metropolitan Adelaide and now we have cranes in remote South Australia, building the largest freight link of its type in the outback.

The purchase of this barge futureproofs the area for the next flood event, allowing us to act quickly the next time the Cooper Creek catchment is flooded.

Attributable to Claire Scriven

Pastoralists will soon be able to move their stock, which means huge numbers of cattle won’t be stuck in remote areas of our state over the harsh summer.

This is a significant investment to secure the supply of quality SA cattle, which helps support jobs in the meat processing industry.

These hardworking pastoralists are again able to get their livestock to market, and locals are once again reconnected to the rest of the region.

Attributable to Geoff Brock, Member for Stuart

This is a significant and long-awaited project that will deliver lasting benefits for communities and pastoralists throughout the region.

The new barge will help strengthen local industries and contribute to the regional economy.

I extend my sincere thanks to the State and Federal Governments for their partnership and investment in this vital infrastructure.