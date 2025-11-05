Roadside drug testing to now include cocaine

Release date: 05/11/25

Roadside drug testing in South Australia has now expanded to include the detection of cocaine, as police seek to reduce the number of crashes linked to the illicit substance.

Roadside tests could previously detect THC (the active component in cannabis), methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, with cocaine only able to be tested from blood samples, following a driver’s involvement in lives lost or serious injury crashes.

The Road Traffic (Miscellaneous) (Drink and Drug Driving) Amendment Regulations now list cocaine as a prescribed drug for the enforcement of drug driving offences, with police able to test for it at roadside testing units.

The request to update the regulations to include cocaine, came directly from the Police Commissioner due to the increased use of drug driving and the prevalence of illicit cocaine use more broadly across South Australia.

So far this year, drug driving contributed to eight people losing their lives, and 76 received life changing serious injuries. More than 2,600 drug drivers received expiation notices.

This is compared to 2024, where drug driving was a factor in 14 of the lives lost on our roads and 129 life changing serious injuries.

Between 2018 and 2022, SAPOL data shows that 27,121 drivers tested positive to drug driving. Of the 454 fatalities during that time, 61 were attributed to drug driving and 22 to driving with both alcohol and drugs in their system.

Penalties vary for drug driving offences and include a fine of $875 plus a $105 contribution to the victims of crime levy for a first offence, four demerit points and a minimum three-month licence disqualification.

Those who refuse or fail to comply to a random drug test may incur an immediate loss of licence, six demerit points and a court-imposed penalty with a minimum of 12 months disqualification.

From 2022 to 2024, the number of people who refused a comply with a drug test, jumped almost 20 per cent – from 84 to 100.

Unlike drink driving offences, there is no minimum amount of prescribed drug that needs to be detected in a person’s system. A positive oral fluid test which is confirmed by a laboratory is sufficient for a person to be charged.

The expansion will bring South Australia in line with other jurisdictions including Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory.

A new road safety campaign to educate road users about the consequences of driving under the influence of cocaine will launch statewide from tomorrow.

The state's random drug testing program has been in place since 2006 with up to 50,000 tests conducted each year.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This government is doing everything it can to keep our roads safe.

It’s not good enough that people taking illicit substances like cocaine are risking their own lives, but once they get behind the wheel, they are risking the lives of others.

It is ridiculous behaviour and there will be consequences should you choose to be an idiot on our roads.

This addition to the testing regime will bring us in line with other states and hopefully work towards reducing South Australia’s road toll.

Attributable to South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens

We know that consumption of cocaine can lead to overconfidence and aggression, reduced inhibition, increased risk-taking behaviours, agitation and loss of concentration, delusion, and affected vision, all traits you don’t want in a person driving.

The new drug test will reinforce our existing capabilities and become the new norm for our random drug testing campaigns, including the blitz operations conducted throughout the year.

It is crucial that roadside drug testing includes cocaine to keep these dangerous drivers from our roads.