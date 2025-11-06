China Eastern to connect Adelaide and Shanghai

Release date: 06/11/25

In a historic first for the South Australian economy, exports and tourism, China Eastern Airlines will fly out of Adelaide Airport from mid-2026, operating the first ever direct flight between our state and Shanghai.

As China’s second largest airline boasting nearly 800 aircraft across its fleet, China Eastern operates out of Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports and will use a wide-bodied aircraft for the roughly 10-hour journey.

This new direct flight to Shanghai meets a strategic objective of the Malinauskas Government to open Adelaide to the world’s most important economies. As the financial and economic capital of China, direct connection to Shanghai for the first time will open new opportunities for South Australian businesses.

The seasonal route between Adelaide and the world’s third-largest city will run three times a week following their commencement next year.

Chinese demand for South Australian live southern rock lobster remains strong and each flight would be capable of providing around 15-tonnes of cargo.

Today’s announcement comes as the China International Import Expo continues in Shanghai, where Commonwealth Trade Minister, Senator the Hon Don Farrell MP is set to meet with China Eastern’s Chairman.

China remains South Australia’s largest trading partner, with latest ABS figures showing $3.6 billion worth of our goods were exported to China over the past 12 months, including $731 million worth of wine (+86 per cent) and $286 million worth of nuts (+90 per cent).

The new route adds to the flurry of international activity at Adelaide Airport, which is preparing for the return of Cathay Pacific next week before it welcomes United Airlines for the first time in December.

In a further boon for visitors to South Australia, Qantas and Air New Zealand commenced new trans-Tasman legs last week to Auckland and Christchurch respectively.

In addition to China Eastern’s Shanghai flight, the international routes operating or scheduled that directly connect Adelaide Airport to the world are:

Qatar Airways: Doha

Emirates: Dubai

Singapore Airlines: Singapore

Malaysia Airlines: Kuala Lumpur

Fiji Airways: Nadi

Jetstar: Denpasar

Indonesia AirAsia: Denpasar

Air New Zealand: Auckland

Air New Zealand: Christchurch (seasonal)

China Southern Airlines: Guangzhou (seasonal)

Qantas: Auckland (seasonal)

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong (from next week, seasonal)

United Airlines: San Francisco (starting December 2025, seasonal)

International visitation is currently worth a record $1.7 billion to South Australia’s visitor economy – up 33 per cent on the previous year and ahead of the national growth of 18 per cent. This is largely due to the growth of the China market, which is currently worth $358 million to the state’s economy.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This is a great outcome for South Australia. As our government continues to connect our state to the world’s biggest economies and tourism markets, local jobs and businesses are the greatest beneficiaries.

Shanghai is the financial and economic capital of China, South Australia’s largest trading partner. More exports, more tourists, more students and more businesses connect to Shanghai than any other part of China. This historic new flight is a win for those businesses and local jobs.

Whether it’s record lobster exports, or massive growth in tourism, this is a huge win for our economy, getting direct into the most important city of our most important trading partner.

The flight will also make it easier for the thousands of South Australians with family in China to visit them, and for international students looking to return after their summer break.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

South Australia is more globally connected than ever before, and this is further strengthened as China Eastern introduces direct flights from Shanghai.

International tourism is worth a record $1.7 billion to our economy, and this is only set to increase with the introduction of more direct flights from key markets such as China.

The suite of new airline services into Adelaide highlights South Australia’s growing global reputation as a must-visit destination.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director, Adelaide Airport

This service will see one of China’s largest carriers connecting Adelaide with China’s largest city and one of the biggest cities in the world.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to open up business and tourism opportunities between China and South Australia, and connecting with the rest of the world through China Eastern’s vast network.

Importantly it will be our second direct connection with mainland China on the back of China Southern flights to Guangzhou, while Cathay Pacific flights to Hong Kong also resume next week.