Indxx Licenses US 2000 Profitability Index to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a leading global provider of innovative indexing solutions for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx US 2000 Profitability Index to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the MTF TR (4A) Indxx US 2000 Profitability Currency-Hedged (Ticker: 5140207), which began trading in Israel today.

The Indxx US 2000 Profitability Index is designed to track the performance of the companies listed and incorporated in the US that have profitability in financial statements and revenue growth.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “Profitability has regained centre stage in the current market environment, as companies with sustainable earnings and efficient operations continue to demonstrate stronger business fundamentals. Recent data shows that a meaningful share of listed U.S. firms have reported negative earnings in the past year, underscoring the importance of distinguishing organizations that generate consistent profits even amid economic uncertainty. This shift reinforces the value of benchmarks designed to capture companies with proven financial discipline and operational strength.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “Profitability has long been viewed as a measure of corporate health, but in today’s fast-changing landscape, it also serves as a marker of resilience. The Indxx US 2000 Profitability Index builds on this idea—identifying companies that are not only profitable but also expanding their revenues. By applying a growth screen alongside profitability metrics, the index seeks to highlight businesses that pair financial consistency with ongoing operational progress, providing a clearer picture of enduring performance within the U.S. market.”

As of 28th October 2025, the index has 699 constituents. The index has been back tested to June 28, 2019, and real time live calculation date of January 10, 2025. For additional information, please see here.



About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx aims to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider’ for the Americas at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

For more information about Indxx, please visit: http://www.indxx.com/

