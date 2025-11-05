Gauteng Roads and Transport on road infrastructure improvements

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport continues to intensify efforts to enhance traffic management and road infrastructure, with significant progress reported on the M43 (Atlas Road) traffic lights in Ekurhuleni and the Rooihuiskraal/N14 off-ramp project in Centurion.

Several intersections along the M43 are currently fully operational, however, inspections have identified that certain intersections were vandalised and remain non-operational.

Damaged components include power supply units, poles, and copper cables.

The Department is in the process of finalising procurement for the restoration of these intersections, with costs to be confirmed upon completion of this process.

The Department further notes that certain intersections along the route fall under the jurisdiction of the City of Ekurhuleni. Engagements will be undertaken with the City to ensure coordination and alignment of repair efforts.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela indicated that the Department remains focused on ensuring that traffic signals and road infrastructure function optimally to improve road safety and mobility across Gauteng.

“We are aware of the inconvenience caused by non-functional traffic lights and the impact this has on traffic flow and safety. Our teams are working tirelessly to restore vandalised intersections and strengthen maintenance across the province. The upcoming procurement of maintenance service providers will significantly improve our ability to respond swiftly to faults and prevent prolonged outages,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC also expressed concern about the recurring vandalism and theft of road infrastructure, which continues to undermine service delivery and public safety.

“Vandalism and cable theft remain some of our biggest challenges, costing the province millions and setting back progress. We urge communities to work with law enforcement and report acts of vandalism so that we can protect these shared public assets and ensure a safer, more efficient transport system for all,” she added.

With regard to the Rooihuiskraal/N14 off-ramp project, the Department confirms that the development will proceed as a standalone project.

Procurement for a service provider is planned for Quarter 3 of the 2025/2026 Financial Year.

“The Rooihuiskraal/N14 off-ramp project is an important investment in improving traffic flow and accessibility in Centurion. It forms part of our broader programme to expand and modernise Gauteng’s road network in support of economic growth and improved connectivity,” MEC Diale-Tlabela concluded.

The Department remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable road infrastructure across the province.

“Despite the challenges posed by vandalism and budgetary constraints, efforts continue to restore and maintain critical infrastructure, improve mobility, and advance the province’s transport priorities.”



For media queries, contact Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

For more information, contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates