Gauteng Education on passing of matric learner from Lakeside Secondary School

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is deeply saddened by the passing of a Grade 12 girl learner from Lakeside Secondary School in Sedibeng West, who reportedly passed away on the evening of Monday, 3 November 2025.

According to information at our disposal, the said learner began vomiting while in bed. When her condition rapidly deteriorated, she was immediately transported to a local medical facility, where she was unfortunately certified dead on arrival.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are investigating circumstances surrounding this sad incident.

The Department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, friends, educators, and the entire Lakeside Secondary School community during this very difficult time.

The GDE’s Psycho-Social Support Unit, through its Institutional Support and Support (ISS) team, has been dispatched to the school to provide counselling and emotional support to learners and staff affected by this tragic incident.

This tragedy occurs during a critical period for our matriculants, and we wish to remind learners, parents, and school communities that emotional and psychological support services are available to anyone in need during the examination period.

NSC examinations update and notices

The Gauteng Department of Education is pleased to report that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations are progressing smoothly across the province, with no major disruptions reported thus far.

We commend the #ClassOf2025GP for their commitment and discipline and urge all candidates to continue adhering to the NSC Pledge, which promotes honesty, integrity, and respect during this critical period.

Learners are strongly cautioned not to bring crib notes or cellphones into examination centres. The Department has consistently observed that these items feature prominently in examination reports, and any learner found in possession of them will face serious consequences, including possible disqualification from writing future exams.

We have also noted a significant pattern of absenteeism among part-time candidates, and as such call upon all registered candidates to attend and write all their scheduled papers. Every paper counts, and we want to see every candidate complete their examinations successfully.

As the examinations continue, we remind learners to manage stress effectively through rest, exercise, and healthy routines. Those who feel anxious or overwhelmed are encouraged to seek support through the following helplines:

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG): 0800 567 567

Childline South Africa: 116

These services are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day.

