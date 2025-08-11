Unibeam Announces Integration with Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra for SIM-Based Authentication

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unibeam today announced the launch of SIM-based authentication integration with Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra, enabling organizations to provide password-free access to corporate systems using employees’ existing mobile phones.With Unibeam Employee Access, authentication happens silently on the SIM inside the employee’s mobile phone. No credentials to remember. No hardware to manage. No applications to download or access. Just deterministic, phishing-resistant access built into what employees already carry – their mobile phone.“Passwords get reused, tokens get lost, and security keys don’t scale,” said Ran Ben David, CEO at Unibeam. “With our Microsoft integration, we’ve made strong, SIM-based login available to every organization, so secure access is built into what employees already carry: their phone.”Passwords and other credential-based logins remain the single biggest security weakness for organizations worldwide. According to the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 88% of breaches involving hacking used stolen or compromised credentials as the initial way in. Every reused password, every phishing clicks, and every stolen credential becomes a front door into your systems - until you remove credentials from the equation entirely.The End of Traditional and Tedious 2FA - Unibeam offers a new path forward for employee access:1. Secure by default: Authentication is tied to the user’s SIM and mobile identity, making it resistant to spoofing and SIM swap attacks.2. Works with what you’ve got: Instantly integrates with Microsoft Entra and Active Directory, with no changes to your existing setup.3. No user friction: One tap on their phone, and employees are in. No passwords. No second device.4. IT stays in control: Continue managing roles, rights, and groups as usual. Unibeam just makes it more secure.5. Seconds to implement: IT teams can enable Unibeam Employee Access in minutes by connecting it directly to their existing Microsoft Entra or Active Directory environment. No infrastructure changes, no code to write, and no user training required.Designed for Modern WorkforcesWhether your team is remote, hybrid, or on-site, Unibeam ensures employees get secure access wherever they are, on any mobile device, without the need for passwords or extra hardware.AvailabilityUnibeam Employee Access for Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra is available now for all Unibeam customers. For more info: https://unibeam.com/use-case/employee-access/ About UnibeamUnibeam replaces traditional authentication with secure, SIM-based login that works on any mobile device. From employee access to customer authentication, Unibeam delivers frictionless, passwordless identity verification with deterministic certainty.

