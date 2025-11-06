Mineral Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mineral Market?

The size of the mineral market has been experiencing a consistent growth over the past few years. The industry is projected to expand from $1000.15 billion in 2024 to $1037.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors such as increased industrialization and development of infrastructure, prevailing global economic conditions, environmental legislations, fluctuating commodity prices and infrastructure projects have all contributed to its growth during the historic period.

In the coming years, the mineral market size is anticipated to witness consistent expansion. By 2029, it is expected to reach a value of $1229.19 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth projected for this period is largely due to factors such as circular economy practices, resilience of supply chains, changes in consumer preferences, geopolitical influences, and investment in infrastructure. The forecast period is set to see major trends such as technological innovation in mineral processing, the emergence of green technologies, technological progress in mining, renewable energy technologies, and strategic stockpiling.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mineral Market?

The market's future growth will be fuelled by affordable, superior alternatives and an increase in the usage of advanced ceramics. These ceramics, noted for their high degree of chemical purity and meticulous processing, are viewed as more efficient, cost-effective substitutes to traditional materials such as metals, plastics, and glass. They are employed in diverse applications, ranging from thermal barrier coatings in the heated sections of engines, to ceramic composites, thermal protection systems, engine components, and even sensors and antennas. The United States Advanced Ceramics Association, which represents domestic advanced ceramic manufacturers, has highlighted the pivotal role advanced ceramics play in various industries—such as aerospace, defence, power generation, and industrial processing—which impacts both the economy and the environment. By enhancing the inherent thermal, wear, and corrosion resistance of ordinary ceramics and increasing their durability, they provide improved alternatives at a competitive price. Consequently, these affordable, superior alternatives and the expanding applications of advanced ceramics are set to propel the market forward in the future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Mineral Market?

Major players in the Mineral include:

• Glencore plc

• Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

• BHP Billiton Limited

• China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Rio Tinto Group

• Vale S.A.

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Anglo American plc

• LafargeHolcim Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mineral Industry?

Key entities functioning in the mineral market are progressively utilizing price evaluations and market studies to keep updated on current market conditions and advancements. For example, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a UK-based research and consultancy firm, rolled-out Rare Earths Price Assessment in May 2024. Representing a pivotal move towards enhancing market transparency, the Rare Earths Price Assessment aids in more effective decision-making within the rare earth industry. With the continuous rise in demand amidst the worldwide energy shift, this strategy will prove essential for both manufacturers and consumers trying to navigate through an ever complex environment.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mineral Market Report?

The mineral market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cement and Concrete Products, Glass and Glass Products, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Clay Products and Refractories, Lime and Gypsum Products

2) By Application: Chemicals Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Electrical Grid Infrastructure, Electronics, Glass Products, Vehicles, Other Applications

3) By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cement and Concrete Products: Portland Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete Products, Concrete Blocks and Pavers

2) By Glass and Glass Products: Flat Glass, Container Glass, Fiberglass, Specialty Glass

3) By Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products: Abrasives, Insulation Materials, Decorative Stone, Soil Stabilizers

4) By Clay Products and Refractories: Brick and Tile, Ceramic Products, Refractory Bricks and Materials

5) By Lime and Gypsum Products: Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Gypsum Board, Gypsum Plaster

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mineral Market?

In 2024, the mineral market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with Western Europe following as the second largest region. The report on the mineral market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

