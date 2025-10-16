iRAYPLE Attended the Edge AI and Intelligent Control Technology Industry Forum

iRAYPLE at the Edge AI & Intelligent Control Forum iRAYPLE at the Edge AI & Intelligent Control Forum iRAYPLE at the Edge AI & Intelligent Control Forum iRAYPLE at the Edge AI & Intelligent Control Forum iRAYPLE at the Edge AI & Intelligent Control Forum

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRAYPLE participated in the "Smart Control for the Future – Edge AI and Intelligent Control Technology Industry Forum," successfully held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The forum was held concurrently with the SEMI-e Shenzhen International Semiconductor Exhibition, the 2025 Integrated Circuit Industry Innovation Expo, and the CIOE China International Optoelectronic Exposition, bringing together leading enterprises from the fields of Machine Vision, Mobile Robot to explore the latest innovations and applications of Edge AI in intelligent control.At the event, 𝐌𝐫. 𝐋𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐠, CTO of iRAYPLE South China, delivered a keynote speech titled "𝐀𝐈 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬." In his address, Mr. Song discussed the innovative integration of AI deep learning with machine vision, sharing insights into the challenges of industrial vision in complex manufacturing environments and the opportunities for intelligent transformation. He highlighted that the deep convergence of AI and machine vision technologies is reshaping the paradigm of industrial inspection and serving as a key enabler of digital transformation in manufacturing.As a technology-driven enterprise committed to innovation and industry empowerment, iRAYPLE continues to support manufacturers in their intelligent transformation journey through independent R&D and extensive industry experience. Our self-developed AI vision algorithm platform and diverse portfolio of innovative products demonstrate our strong technical capabilities and innovation capacity.𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 adopts an integrated multi-color illumination design, delivering outstanding adaptability and stability in complex industrial environments such as electric vehicle manufacturing and precision production lines. Meanwhile, our ultra-compact 𝐀𝐈 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 offers flexible installation options for space-constrained scenarios, providing reliable and efficient visual inspection solutions for automotive electronics and advanced manufacturing sectors.Leveraging full-stack "𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 + 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭" 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, iRAYPLE delivers end-to-end intelligent automation services across industries including lithium batteries, 3C electronics, automotive manufacturing, and logistics, helping enterprises enhance quality control and production efficiency. These achievements further reinforce iRAYPLE's technical strength and leadership in industrial intelligence.Looking ahead, iRAYPLE remains dedicated to collaborating with partners to advance the integration of AI vision technologies with industrial applications, expanding the boundaries of smart manufacturing, and driving sustainable, high-quality growth in the global manufacturing sector.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

