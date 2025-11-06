Comprehensive Report on the Lime And Gypsum Products Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Lime And Gypsum Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Lime And Gypsum Products Market Through 2025?

The market size for lime and gypsum products has seen a consistent rise in the past few years. The growth is predicted to increase from $52.03 billion in 2024 to $54.06 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The historic period's growth can be credited to factors such as the development of the construction industry, urbanization, agricultural developments, and environmental regulations.

Consistent growth is anticipated in the lime and gypsum products market in the coming years, with projections suggesting its value will reach $64.28 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Several factors driving this growth during the forecasted period include investment in infrastructure, implementation of eco-friendly building techniques, renewable energy projects, availability of raw materials, and technological evolution. The era ahead is likely to see trending elements such as electrification and lightweighting, advanced materials, additive manufacturing, along with digitalization, connectivity, alliances and collaborations.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Lime And Gypsum Products Market?

The expansion of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the lime and gypsum products market. In this sector, lime has a role in stabilizing soil for roads, earthen dams, airfields, and the foundations of buildings. Meanwhile, gypsum is employed in the creation of wallboards, for walls, ceilings, and plaster production for residential property construction. The Future of Construction 2030 report, released by Oxford Economics, a UK economic consultancy firm, forecasts that $135 trillion will be globally invested in construction in the coming decade up until 2030. The surge in construction sector expenditure is projected to stimulate the industry's growth, consequently generating demand for lime and gypsum products and promoting market growth in the future.

Which Players Dominate The Lime And Gypsum Products Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Lime And Gypsum Products include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

• USG Corporation

• China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd.

• Lhoist S.A.

• CRH plc

• New Ngc Inc.

• Knauf Gips KG

• CSR Limited

• KCC Corporation

• Ube Industries ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Lime And Gypsum Products Market?

IoT technology is being increasingly incorporated and utilized by international lime and gypsum product manufacturing firms to boost their productivity and enhance efficiency. IoT establishes a connection between people, machines, and services, thereby facilitating information flow and real-time decision-making. Advantages of IoT technology include augmented asset uptime, effective predictive maintenance, and expedited processing and delivery time. As reported by Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, in November 2022, broadband IoT (4G/5G), the primary connection for the majority of cellular IoT devices, achieved 1.3 billion connections in the year 2022. By the end of 2028, nearly 60% of cellular IoT connections are expected to be broadband IoT, with 4G being the prevalent connection. As of now, North East Asia dominates the global market in cellular IoT connections and is projected to exceed 2 billion connections by 2023.

Global Lime And Gypsum Products Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The lime and gypsum products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lime Products, Gypsum Products

2) By Product Type: Industrial-Grade, Pharmaceutical-Grade, Food-Grade

3) By Application: Building and Construction, Agriculture, Waste-Water Treatment, Paper Production, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Lime Products: Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Dolomitic Lime, Refractory Lime

2) By Gypsum Products: Gypsum Boards, Gypsum Plaster, Gypsum Blocks, Plaster of Paris

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Lime And Gypsum Products Market?

In 2024, Western Europe led the market for lime and gypsum products, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest region. The comprehensive report on clay products and refractories includes analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

