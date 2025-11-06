Natural Skin Care Products Market to Exceed US $35.26 Billion by 2029, with 11.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Natural Skin Care Products Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past years, the natural skincare products market size has seen significant growth. A rise from $21.09 billion in 2024 to $22.8 billion in 2025 is expected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The historical growth is primarily due to increased consumer health consciousness, the effectiveness of natural ingredients, clear ingredient information, escalating skin health issues, and the impact of social media.

The natural skin care market products is projected to expand significantly in the coming years, reaching a market size of $35.26 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as resilience to climate change in product ingredients, customization and personalization, ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients, a focus on wellness and self-care, and ingredient transparency. Key trends during this forecast period will include green beauty certification, CBD-based skincare, anti-pollution skincare, virtual beauty consultants, and the use of biotechnology and natural actives.

Download a free sample of the natural skin care products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6549&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Natural Skin Care Products Market?

The growing understanding of the advantages of natural products is set to drive the expansion of the natural skincare products market. These products, enriched with various health and therapeutic benefits, are becoming increasingly popular. Natural skincare products boast ingredients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Resveratrol, and alpha-hydroxyl acid, all derived from plant sources. These components aid the body in performing optimally and are user-friendly. Additionally, as they lack harsh chemicals and artificial substances like artificial fragrances, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other petrochemical substances, natural skincare products are gentler on the skin compared to regular skincare products. The public's growing preference for these natural products, driven by rising concerns over animal welfare during the production of conventional skincare products, has also bolstered natural skincare products' usage. For example, as reported by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), organic food sales in the United States saw a surge and reached $61.7 billion in 2022, marking a 4.3% increase from $59.1 billion in 2021, breaking the $60 billion threshold for the first time in May 2023. Hence, this growing consciousness about natural products is projected to stimulate demand for natural skincare products in the predicted period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Natural Skin Care Products Market?

Major players in the Natural Skin Care Products include:

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Mamaearth International Pvt. Ltd.

• Unilever PLC

• The Clorox Company

• Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs LLC

• TY Cosmetic Co. Ltd.

• Vitelle Labs LP

• InSpec Solutions LLC

• BeBeauty Products & Private Label

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Natural Skin Care Products Market In The Future?

The rising trend of leveraging e-commerce for product distribution and exclusivity retention is gaining considerable popularity within the natural skincare product sector. Major cosmetic companies are progressively transitioning from chemically-based, synthetic skincare items towards ones sourced naturally. Traditionally, these major brands primarily distribute their products via brick-and-mortar retail outlets but are now exploring online expansion. In response to the pandemic and the accompanying social distancing regulations which led to physical store closures, businesses were obligated to turn towards e-commerce. This led to significant success as numerous brands chose to exclusively sell their products online, prompting more major firms to follow suit due to the accessibility, vast reach, and customization opportunities that e-commerce channels provide. For example, Anherb Natural, a herbal cosmetics company based in India, unveiled a new product range in the cosmetic field in June 2023. Comprising all-natural components like essential oils and plant extracts, the line includes a plethora of categories like facial care, body care, and specialized items like herbal sunscreen and vitamin C range, all available through e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Myntra. This strategy not only caters to the increasing consumer demand for natural skincare solutions but also capitalizes on the growing trend of using e-commerce for product distribution, maintaining exclusivity, and expanding the customer base.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Natural Skin Care Products Market Segments

The natural skin care productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Facial Care, Body Care

2) By Type: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Use: Men, Women, Children

Subsegments:

1) By Facial Care: Cleansers, Moisturizers, Serums, Exfoliators, Sunscreens, Face Masks:

2) By Body Care: Body Washes, Body Lotions, Body Scrubs, Deodorants, Sunscreens, Hand And Foot Care

View the full natural skin care products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Natural Skin Care Products Market Landscape?

In 2024, Western Europe led the market for natural skin care products. The region anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the future is Asia-Pacific. The market report for natural skin care products incorporates regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Natural Skin Care Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-personal-care-global-market-report

Dna Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.