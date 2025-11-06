Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Nitrogenous Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Worth?

The nitrogenous fertilizers market size has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $78.65 billion in 2024 to $84.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the preceding period can be linked to factors such as population growth, expansion in the agricultural sector, advancements in farming machinery, government subsidies, and economic development.

Over the coming years, the nitrogenous fertilizer market is predicted to witness robust growth, eventually reaching a market valuation of $120.53 billion in 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to this surge in the predicted timeframe include increased global food security, the growing implementation of precision agriculture, enhanced crop rotation procedures, and infrastructure improvement. Expected trends during this forecast period encompass custom fertilizer mixes, carbon sequestration, nutrient control, and the use of organic and natural fertilizers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market?

The growth of the nitrogenous fertilizers market is being propelled by the escalating demand for fertilizers. Fertilizers, which comprise chemical elements beneficial to plant growth and yield, are in ever-increasing demand due to their ability to replenish elements depleted by prior crops or enhance the natural fertility of the soil. Nitrogenous fertilizers have become the predominant source of plant nitrogen nourishment. For example, a 2022 report by the United Nations Environment Program titled ''Environmental and health impacts of pesticides and fertilizers and ways of minimizing them,'' indicates a substantial rise in global demand, production, and consumption of pesticides and fertilizers in recent years. The report projects that by 2025, global sales of these items are expected to grow by about 4.1%, amounting to USD 309 billion. Consequently, the growing demand for fertilizers is likely to spur the nitrogenous fertilizers market during the projected timeline.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market?

Major players in the Nitrogenous Fertilizer include:

• Sorfert Algeria Spa

• OCI NV

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Yara Fertilisers India Pvt Ltd.

• Central Farmers Fertilizer Company

• Compo Expert Gmbh

• Coromandel International Ltd.

• EuroChem Group AG

• Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd.

• Koch Industries Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Industry?

The rise of nanotechnology within the nitrogenous fertilizers market is a noteworthy trend. This technology refers to the exploration and application of science, engineering, and technology at incredibly small scales, specifically between 1 and 100 nanometers. Companies invested in manufacturing nitrogenous fertilizers are increasingly using nutrient-enriched nanoparticles when developing their products. The advantages of these so-called nano fertilizers over traditional fertilizer options include boosted soil fertility and crop quality, minimal toxicity and potential harm to humans and the environment, reduced expenses, and higher profitability. In February 2023, an announcement came from the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) regarding a 20-year patent they received for a nitrogen-phosphorus Nano Fertilizer. This product is designed to optimize the effectiveness of nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients for crops, thereby encouraging sustainable and profitable farming endeavors. The unique formulation of this product indicates a substantial step forward in farming technology. The aim is to transform the industry from the ground up, enhancing nutrient absorption and effectiveness, and ultimately leading to improved crop yields.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Share?

The nitrogenous fertilizermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), Others Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others Crops

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Urea: Granular Urea, Prilled Urea, Liquid Urea

2) By Ammonium Nitrate: Granular Ammonium Nitrate, Liquid Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate Solution

3) By Ammonium Sulfate: Granular Ammonium Sulfate, Liquid Ammonium Sulfate

4) By Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN): Granular CAN, Liquid CAN

5) By Other Types: Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate, Mixed Fertilizers, Organic Nitrogen Fertilizers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the nitrogenous fertilizers market, and it is predicted to grow at the most rapid pace in the forecast period. The report on the nitrogenous fertilizer market entails all the regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

