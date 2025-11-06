Nematicides Market to Reach $2.48 Billion by 2029 with 8.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Nematicides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Nematicides Market Size And Growth?

The size of the nematicides market has seen considerable growth in the past years. It is projected that it will expand from a value of $1.69 billion in 2024, progressing to $1.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as crop protection, agricultural productivity, maintenance of soil health, worldwide food demand, and regulatory support, have all contributed to this growth trend observed in the historic phase.

The market for nematicides is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $2.48 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during this period include the rise of organic farming, precision agriculture, the effects of climate change, integrated pest management (IPM), and the use of alternate pest control methods. Key trends to expect within this time frame include certifications for sustainable agriculture, the utilization of biological nematicides, increased research and innovation, data-led decision making, as well as the use of chemical nematicides.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Nematicides Market?

The nematicides market size expansion is predicted to be fueled by the growing demand for high-value crops. These are crops that provide farmers with a higher net return per hectare compared to high-yield winter rice, including vegetables, potatoes, hybrid maize, fruits, and spices. The requirement to eliminate nematodes from numerous crops is often stipulated by certain export criteria, specifically for high-value agricultural products. For example, in February 2024, data from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra), a UK government department, revealed that the domestic human and industrial wheat demand for flour milling, which encompasses starch and bio-ethanol, saw a 2.8% increase in 2022 compared to 2021, totaling close to 6 million tonnes. Therefore, the burgeoning demand for high-value crops propels the nematicides market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nematicides Market?

Major players in the Nematicides include:

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Bayer Crop Science AG

• Certis L.L.C

• Corteva Inc.

• Crop IQ Technology Group

• Horizon Group

• Isagro Group

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

• Nufarm Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Nematicides Industry?

Underlying technological progress is becoming a prevailing trend in the nematicides market. The development of technological solutions is carried out by leading companies in the nematicides industry to cement their standing. For example, Bayer Inc., a life science company based in Germany, introduced Velum and Emesto in September 2023. These innovative products feature broad-spectrum protection from pests and diseases, thereby increasing crop output and quality while endorsing sustainable farming practices through their low dosage requirements and efficient usage. Such progress indicates a commitment to the integration of pest management, providing Canadian potato farmers with the necessary tools to tackle pest resistance issues, ensuring a more dependable crop yield.

How Is The Nematicides Market Segmented?

The nematicidesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fumigants, Bio Nematicides, Organophosphates, Carbamates, Other Types

2) By Form: Granular Or Powder, Liquid

3) By Crop Type: Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds, Cereals and Grains, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Fumigation, Soil Dressing, Drenching, Seed Treatment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Fumigants: Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, 1,3-Dichloropropene

2) By Bio Nematicides: Bacterial-Based Bio Nematicides, Fungal-Based Bio Nematicides, Plant-Based Bio Nematicides

3) By Organophosphates: Oxamyl, Terbufos, Methamidophos, Dimethoate

4) By Carbamates: Carbofuran, Methomyl, Aldicarb

5) By Other Types: Pyrethroids, Neonicotinoids, Essential Oils, Inorganic Compounds

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Nematicides Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the nematicides market. The highest rate of growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses the nematicides market in the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

