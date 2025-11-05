Zoom by Zoltan Berta Wins Silver in A' Publishing Industry Awards

Zoom

Innovative Exhibition Catalogue Recognized for Outstanding Design in Print and Published Media Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Zoom by Zoltan Berta as the Silver winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Zoom exhibition catalogue, solidifying its position as a standout work in the industry.The Zoom exhibition catalogue's unconventional approach and unique perspective on the museum's collection make it highly relevant to current trends and needs within the print industry. By presenting objects and object masses from new angles through exciting and playful solutions, the catalogue aligns with and advances print industry standards and practices. This innovative design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, showcasing the power of creativity and functionality in print media.What sets the Zoom exhibition catalogue apart is its distinctive visual structure and design elements. The content is shaped by shifts in viewpoint, offering a fresh perspective on the museum's collection. The book's inner spine features a uniquely generated pattern for each copy, reflecting the unrepeatability theme of the exhibition. The dominant red color and recurring square shape elements pay homage to Hungarian folk art, while the stylized decorations on the spine reinterpret traditional embroidered motifs. These unique features, combined with the innovative bookbinding and printing solutions, make Zoom a truly remarkable work of print design.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Zoltan Berta and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of print design. This recognition may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award not only celebrates the excellence of Zoom but also encourages the team to maintain their commitment to creating outstanding and impactful print media.Team MembersThe Zoom exhibition catalogue was a collaborative effort, with Zoltan Berta leading the graphic design and the exhibition being designed by art1st Design Studio, with Daniel Taraczky as the lead designer.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Zoom exhibition catalogue at:About Zoltan BertaZoltan Berta, a talented designer from Hungary, began his career in the printing industry before transitioning to graphic design. He discovered a passion for motion design in the early 2000s, creating title sequences, branding elements, and promotional animations for television networks. Berta later expanded his expertise to film productions, designing screen graphics and faux interfaces. Over time, he also delved into packaging design and book design, further broadening his creative skill set. In recent years, Berta has explored procedural design, an innovative approach that provides effective and unique solutions across various fields.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity within the specific category of Print and Published Media Design. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative conceptual approach, effective communication, visual impact, typography excellence, quality of print and finish, and overall presentation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from gifted designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be rewarded for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardsprint.com

