Enjoei Headquarter by Gema Arquitetura Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Enjoei Headquarter

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Gema Arquitetura 's Enjoei Headquarter as the recipient of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Gema Arquitetura in creating a remarkable interior space for Enjoei, Brazil's largest second-hand e-commerce platform.The Enjoei Headquarter design by Gema Arquitetura showcases the studio's commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and fostering a sense of belonging within the workplace. By carefully considering scales, material contrasts, and creating a fluid environment, Gema Arquitetura has developed a space that aligns with current interior design trends and advances industry standards. This recognition underscores the design's relevance and potential to inspire future projects in the field.Situated within Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Copan building in Sao Paulo, the Enjoei Headquarter spans an impressive 2,100 square meters. Gema Arquitetura's design concept seamlessly integrates the company's values of sustainability and innovation with the historical significance of the building. Through meticulous research and a deep understanding of the space's original intent, the studio has created a peaceful, quiet, and futuristic environment that respects Niemeyer's established modern architecture while introducing contemporary elements.The Silver A' Design Award for the Enjoei Headquarter serves as a testament to Gema Arquitetura's dedication to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the studio to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects. It also highlights the potential for responsible and contemporary architecture to revitalize obsolete buildings and breathe new life into historic city centers.Team MembersThe Enjoei Headquarter was designed by a talented team from Gema Arquitetura, including Nara Grossi, Joseana Costa, Giuliana Mora, Bárbara Olyntho, and Ana Koga. Each member contributed their expertise and creativity to bring the project to fruition.Interested parties may learn more at:About Gema ArquiteturaGema Arquitetura is an architecture studio based in Brazil that specializes in residential, commercial, and institutional projects. With a focus on contemporary architecture and cultural heritage, the studio engages in a deep understanding of the city and the social and geographical context of each project. Gema Arquitetura believes in the power of design to improve people's quality of life and transform realities.About EnjoeiEnjoei Group, established 15 years ago, is the largest second-hand e-commerce platform in Brazil. The company connects people for buying and selling products online, fostering a sustainable and accessible marketplace.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries and countries. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the competition inspires and advances the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorawards.com

