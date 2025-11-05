Huazolo Aphrodites by Cynthia Gomez Wins Silver in A' Fashion Design Awards

Huazolo Aphrodites

Collaborative Project Preserves Indigenous Textile Techniques and Craftsmanship in Contemporary Fashion

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fashion design, has announced Huazolo Aphrodites by Cynthia Gomez as the Silver winner in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Huazolo Aphrodites design within the fashion industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in design excellence.Huazolo Aphrodites is a collaborative project that showcases the importance of preserving artisanal production and ancestral textile techniques of the community of Santa María Huazolotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico. By integrating the identity, symbology, and techniques of indigenous communities with contemporary fashion, the design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. This innovative approach not only benefits the artisans involved but also offers a unique and culturally rich product to consumers.The award-winning design stands out for its unique fusion of traditional embroidery techniques with modern aesthetics. Inspired by the topography of the town and the fauna of the region, the designs feature multicolored rhombuses representing the days of the week and animal figures emblematic of the area. The use of local textiles and zero-waste pattern techniques based on the traditional indigenous huipil further emphasizes the project's commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation.The recognition from the A' Fashion Design Awards serves as a motivation for Cynthia Gomez and her team to continue exploring innovative ways to merge ancestral methods with contemporary design. This award not only celebrates the excellence of Huazolo Aphrodites but also highlights the potential for future projects that bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern fashion, fostering cultural appreciation and economic opportunities for artisan communities.Huazolo Aphrodites was designed by Cynthia Gomez in collaboration with the indigenous embroidery master craftsmen of Santa María Huazolotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Cynthia GomezCynthia Gomez, a graduate in Textile Design with a master's in business administration, has studied fashion marketing, lifestyle trends, sustainable fashion, and textile experimentation at Central Saint Martin's School. She has received recognition as one of the 50 successful women in Mexico by the Expansión group and the Universal newspaper. Gomez founded her studio in 1996, specializing in knitted textiles for Fashion and Home, characterized by the richness of colors. She currently serves as the coordinator of the Fashion Design and Sustainable Textiles program at the IBERO University Design Department.About Ensamble Artesano and Niu Matat NapawikaEnsamble Artesano and Niu Matat Napawika are platforms that unite artisans, allied organizations, and designers to create design proposals that fuse the identity, symbology, and techniques of indigenous communities with the designer's vision in high-quality contemporary products. By fostering collaboration and cultural exchange, these initiatives aim to preserve traditional craftsmanship while providing economic opportunities for artisan communities.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their work's technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, fashion industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in various industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

