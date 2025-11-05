Stretch Color by Bo Zhang Wins Silver in A' Homeware Design Awards

Stretch Color

Innovative Vase Collection Recognized for Exceptional Design and Visual Impact

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of homeware design, has announced Bo Zhang as a Silver winner in the Homeware Design category for the innovative vase collection, Stretch Color. This prestigious recognition highlights the excellence and creativity demonstrated by Stretch Color, positioning it as a standout design in the competitive homeware industry.Stretch Color's recognition in the A' Homeware Design Awards is significant for both the designer and the industry at large. The design's unique approach to color, form, and visual perception aligns with current trends in homeware, where consumers seek products that offer both aesthetic appeal and conceptual depth. By pushing the boundaries of traditional vase design, Stretch Color inspires new possibilities and raises the bar for innovation in the field.The award-winning Stretch Color vase collection showcases a masterful interplay of curves, gradients, and transparency. The three-sized vases create a striking visual effect, appearing to stretch color through space. The gradient transitions from deep hues to colorless transparency, blurring the lines between the vases' structure and the surrounding environment. This design approach results in a captivating, almost ethereal presence that challenges conventional perceptions of form and color in homeware.The recognition bestowed upon Stretch Color by the A' Homeware Design Awards serves as a testament to Bo Zhang's innovative vision and design prowess. This accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the designer's portfolio, driving further exploration of color, transparency, and spatial interaction in homeware design. As Stretch Color gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence broader trends and spark new dialogues within the industry.Stretch Color was designed by Bo Zhang.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. This prestigious designation is granted to highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations that reflect the designer's expertise and skill. Silver A' Design Award winners are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The award criteria encompass various aspects such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability considerations, ergonomic design, production feasibility, market potential, cultural relevance, social impact, environmental footprint, adaptability, durability, safety measures, cost efficiency, technological integration, packaging design, branding strategy, universal design, and future growth potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award provides a global platform for designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their creativity and gain exposure for their outstanding products and projects. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an esteemed panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to earn well-deserved recognition, contribute to the advancement of their respective fields, and join a prestigious community of design innovators. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting superior designs that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://homewareaward.com

