Cornices by Wei Jingye and Fan Anran Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of furniture design, has announced Wei Jingye and Fan Anran 's exceptional work, "Cornices," as the Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Cornices design within the furniture industry, positioning it as a remarkable example of innovative design that seamlessly integrates traditional Chinese elements with modern aesthetics.The Cornices design holds immense relevance for the furniture industry and potential customers, as it successfully combines the rich cultural heritage of ancient Chinese architecture with contemporary design principles. By incorporating the distinctive cornice elements found in traditional Chinese structures, Wei Jingye and Fan Anran have created a furniture collection that not only aligns with current trends but also advances industry standards through its unique fusion of old and new.What sets the Cornices design apart is its masterful integration of North American black walnut, traditional mortise and tenon joint structures, and the graceful curves inspired by Chinese architectural cornices. The furniture collection, which includes chairs, cabinet shelves, flower stands, and palace lamps, showcases a harmonious interplay between the dark wood and the soft, flowing lines of the cornices. This visual and structural echo creates a striking contrast while maintaining a sense of balance and elegance.Winning the Silver A' Furniture Design Award serves as a powerful motivation for Wei Jingye and Fan Anran to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation. This recognition not only validates their creative vision but also inspires them to further explore the rich possibilities that arise from combining traditional elements with modern sensibilities. The Cornices design stands as a testament to their commitment to crafting furniture that is both functionally superior and aesthetically captivating.Cornices was designed by a talented team consisting of Wei Jingye, Fan Anran, Yu Xiaowei, Gu Mingtian, and Hu Nanxi. Each member contributed their unique expertise to bring this remarkable furniture collection to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Cornices design and its creators at:About Lu Xun Academy of Fine ArtsLu Xun Academy of Fine Arts traces its roots back to 1938 when it was established as the Lu'an Lu Xun Art Institute, personally advocated by renowned leaders such as Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai. Comrade Mao Tse-tung personally wrote the school's name and motto, "nervous, serious, hardworking and open-minded," demonstrating the institution's significant historical and cultural importance. Over its long history, the academy has accumulated a profound cultural heritage and has become a leading force in art education.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier furniture designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and insight from their designers. These designs often incorporate original innovations, make a notable impact on everyday life, and showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind them but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furnituredesignaward.net

