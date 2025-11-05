HiCast Sports Network Expands into Alabama with Installation at The Land

Premiere sports & recreational facility now offers HiCast’s leading livestreaming and video-on-demand platform

The Land is proud to have HiCast installed at our sports facility due to their strong reputation for having quality service with top youth sports venues across the country.” — Nic Santana, The Land’s General Manager

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network , a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, is proud to announce its latest installation at The Land Sports and Recreation Complex in Saraland, Ala. This is HiCast’s first installation in Alabama, and the partnership will bring the company’s high-quality live-streaming and video-on-demand capabilities to one of the premier multi-sport venues in the Southeast.HiCast Sports Network has become a familiar name in youth and amateur sports, known for capturing and sharing games that might otherwise go unseen. Built on a patented streaming technology, the platform delivers live and on-demand video of baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer games, giving families and fans access to what HiCast calls the “Moments That Matter™.” In the first ten months of 2025 alone, viewers watched more than 11.5 million minutes of game footage from fields and courts across the country.“The Land is proud to have HiCast installed at our sports facility due to their strong reputation for having quality service with top youth sports venues across the country,” said The Land’s General Manager Nic Santana. “Knowing that our team can trust HiCast to handle all aspects of our streaming capabilities means that we can focus on venue operations and creating the best in-park experience possible.”The Land, managed by KemperSports, is a sports, recreation, and events complex offering a wide range of community amenities, including indoor sports and recreation facilities, versatile event spaces, and an expansive outdoor area with multi-use fields and courts for various sports. The complex spans over 100 acres, including 78,000 square feet of indoor space. HiCast currently covers five baseball and softball diamonds. The Land will add three more diamonds by February 2026.“Our baseball team had been previously recording game footage with our own mobile devices, which has been glitchy, so we really appreciate HiCast’s vídeo quality and reliability,” said Kevin Orso, youth baseball coach and new HiCast Sports subscriber. “Now we’ve got an ideal view of the field, and we don’t miss any plays. Creating clips enables us to review mechanics and discuss various plays throughout the game. We are also able to create highlight reels for both recruiting efforts and life-long memories.”As demand grows for accessible, high-quality game video among parents, coaches and scouts, HiCast continues to expand its reach. The company’s permanent livestream systems are installed at major venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball facilities, and the A5 Volleyball Sportsplex. This year, HiCast also introduced a mobile version of its system—designed for tournament and showcase organizers—using rugged, weather-proof cameras powered by cellular networks to capture games in any location.For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit hicastsports.com.

Brody Orso Hits a Triple to Left Field | Gulf Coast Edge 10U | Saraland Spooktacular 2025

