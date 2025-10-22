Dr. Jennifer Jolley Presents at the 33rd Arab Music Conference and Festival in Cairo

Grammy-nominated composer, conductor, and Fulbright Scholar to explore the future of Arab music preservation in the digital age

It’s a privilege to engage with artists and scholars who share a belief that technology can amplify, rather than erase, the human voice in art.” — Dr. Jennifer Jolley

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated composer, conductor, and Fulbright Scholar Dr. Jennifer Jolley recently presented new research at the 33rd Arab Music Conference and Festival, hosted by the Cairo Opera House from October 16–25, 2025.On Sunday, October 19, Jolley presented her paper, “Preserving a Living Past: New Possibilities for Arab Music in the Digital Age,” during the session “Documentary Visions and Evolution Since the 1932 Cairo Congress on Arab Music,” held at the Small Theatre of the Cairo Opera House.Building on her 2023 Fulbright research in Egypt, Jolley’s presentation explored how recent advances in digital archiving, translation technologies, and initiatives such as the Music Encoding Initiative (MEI) are creating new opportunities for locally driven music preservation. By connecting innovations in music education, technology, and musicology, her work emphasizes how Arab musicians and scholars can document and sustain their own musical histories—bypassing traditional institutional gatekeepers while preserving authenticity.“Cairo represents a creative community deeply committed to re-examining how music shapes memory, culture, and connection,” said Jolley. “It’s a privilege to engage with artists and scholars who share a belief that technology can amplify, rather than erase, the human voice in art.”A composer whose works often address themes such as climate change, feminist history, and social justice, Jolley’s music has been commissioned and performed by ensembles including the Dallas Winds, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, and Quince Ensemble, and featured in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Žofín Palace. She recently contributed to Fotina Naumenko’s Grammy-nominated album “Newman: Bespoke Songs” and currently serves as Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Lehman College (CUNY) in New York.To learn more about Dr. Jennifer Jolley visit www.jenniferjolley.com . For interview requests or media inquiries, contact Amy Parrish at amy.parrish@moburst.com.

