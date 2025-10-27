Dr. Alice Hammel Releases New Children’s Book: 'The Girl Who Read to Alligators.'

Renowned educator, author, and nonprofit co-chair releases children's book celebrating the power of finding one’s voice

This book celebrates the quiet learners, the dreamers, and those who find their voice in their own time.” — Dr. Alice Hammel

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Music Resurgence Group (MRG) is excited to announce that Dr. Alice Hammel , Grammy-nominated educator, author, and MRG Co-Chair, has released her latest children's book, “The Girl Who Read to Alligators ”, now available on Amazon . The book, published by Kendall Hunt Publishing, tells the story of a young girl who finds her confidence and voice in an unexpected place, the quiet of a Florida swamp, surrounded by alligators who become her audience.“When a girl has difficulty making friends and having conversations with people her age, she finds her voice in reading to the alligators in a swamp,” the publisher’s description reads. “Slowly, she begins to feel a confidence that is entirely new to her.”The profound message of “The Girl Who Read to Alligators” showcases the power of storytelling, self-expression, and finding one's own confidence. The message aligns deeply with Hammel's lifelong work in advocacy for inclusivity.“This story reflects what I’ve witnessed as an educator: that every child has something meaningful to say if given the space to do so, and when they are properly heard, their light can truly shine through,” said Dr. Hammel. “This book celebrates the quiet learners, the dreamers, and those who find their voice in their own time.”Dr. Alice Hammel is a champion of accessible and inclusive approaches to music education. Her award-winning publications, teaching, and consulting continue to shape how music educators reach students of diverse backgrounds and abilities. “The Girl Who Read to Alligators” extends her work to young readers, sharing the knowledge with them that every voice deserves to be heard. To learn more about Dr. Hammel visit https://alicehammel.com To learn more about “The Girl Who Read to Alligators” or to purchase the book, visit https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/girl-who-read-alligators . To request an interview with Alice Hammel or to learn more about The Music Resurgence Group, please visit https://musicresurgence.com/ or contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559.

