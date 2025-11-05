Minister Nomakhosazana Meth participates in Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha, Qatar, 4 to 6 Nov

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth is from 4 to 6 November 2025, participating at the Second World Summit on Social Development, currently underway at the Qatar National Convention Centre, in Doha. The South African delegation is led by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa and includes Minister of Social Development, Ms. Sisisi Tolashe and senior government officials.

The 2nd Summit on Social Development, which takes place under the theme; “Building a Future of Dignity and Prosperity for All,” represents a critical high-level review of the global commitment to social justice, poverty eradication and inclusive societies. Convening three decades after the landmark 1995 Copenhagen Summit, this gathering will assess progress, address persistent and emerging challenges and reinvigorate international cooperation. For South Africa, the Summit is a significant platform to advocate for our national priorities including the Just Transition, youth employment, gender equality and strengthening social protection systems within the global development agenda.

The summit established the following three core commitments, placing people at the centre of development:

1. Poverty Eradication: A commitment to the goal of eradicating absolute poverty.

2. Full Employment: A pledge to promote full, productive, freely chosen employment and decent work for all.

3. Social Integration: The fostering of stable, safe, just, and tolerant societies based on the promotion and protection of all human rights.

The aim of the Summit is to conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Copenhagen commitments over the past 30 years, identifying both the successes and shortfalls, as well as to address new and emerging Global challenges.

Minister Meth will participate at the Summit as follows:

Date: 4 November

Actvity: Official opening and Plenary meeting

Time: 09:00

Date: 5 November

Actvity: Minister Meth to participate as a panellist at the ITUC initiative: Driving inclusive growth: Policy levers for full productive employment sponsored by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)

Time: 13:00 – 14:00

Date: 6 November

Actvity: Minister to present opening speech at the Social Protection linkages with employment and services event sponsored by the Department of Social Development (DSD)

Time: 10:00 – 11:00

Actvity: Minister to deliver a statement during Namibia's Road to the Establishment of the National Minimum Wage session.

Time: 11:30-12:45

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson.

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

