Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Cayman Islands Fund Structures

SINGAPORE, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+, a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support Cayman Islands–based private fund structures. The rollout allows fund managers and administrators to establish fully compliant Cayman vehicles in days rather than months, simplifying legal, regulatory, and administrative processes through the FAAST platform.The new capability includes support for the following structures:• Cayman Islands Exempted Company• Cayman Islands Limited Liability Company (LLC)• Cayman Islands Limited Partnership• Cayman Islands Segregated Portfolio CompanyEach structure is digitally enabled for rapid onboarding, document generation, and integration with regulated service providers. Through FAAST FundBuilder, managers can automate key fund formation workflows, from structuring and documentation to service provider selection and investor reporting.“The Cayman Islands remains one of the most trusted and recognized fund domiciles in the world,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “By supporting these structures within FAAST FundBuilder, we’re giving fund managers the ability to launch Cayman vehicles faster, with greater transparency and operational efficiency.”The Cayman expansion follows recent FundBuilder rollouts across Luxembourg, Singapore, Ireland, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Switzerland. Accessible through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can now design, form, and operate investment vehicles across multiple jurisdictions within a single digital ecosystem.For more information on FundBuilder and the Cayman Islands structures now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

